(FOX NEWS) — Country music star John Rich opens up about faith, freedom, and more at his Nashville home in the latest episode of Fox Nation’s “No Interruption with Tomi Lahren.”

The “Earth to God” singer tells Lahren that he wrote the hit song after thinking about how the whole world is dealing with the same problem of the coronavirus pandemic, saying that “man cannot fix man’s problems, but God can and he’s still out there.”

Rich, the host of Fox Nation’s “The Pursuit!” also says that God is not a Democrat or Republican, but many don’t want to acknowledge that.

