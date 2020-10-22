http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dRv5A7Pnrnk/

It has been eight days since the New York Post was locked out of its Twitter account for sharing its bombshell story that claimed that Hunter Biden leveraged his father’s position as Vice President at the time to benefit his business dealings. The platform has refused to budge over its extreme censorship of the Post, even as it allows Rachel Maddow and an army of verified leftists to spread misinformation about Rudy Giuliani created by a teenager.

Last week the New York Post published a story that indicated that Joe Biden may have met with an adviser to the board of Burisma while he was Vice President, arranged by his son Hunter, who was working as a lobbyist for the company at the time. Previously, Biden has stated that he was never involved in his son’s business saying at the time: “I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

But, the Post’s article included leaked private emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop that appeared to show that Hunter introduced his father to a Bursima executive less than a year before Biden, acting as Vice President, pressured the Ukrainian government into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company. Shortly after the story broke, many social media users found themselves having trouble sharing it, often receiving warnings that the link to the story was “unsafe,” and eventually finding links to the article blocked by Twitter altogether.

This censorship comes just weeks after executives from both Facebook and Twitter joined the Biden transition team. Shortly after sharing the story on social media, the New York Post found its Twitter account locked. Since then links to a follow-up story by the Post have also been marked as unsafe when accessed by Twitter users.

Now, eight days later, the Post is still unable to access its Twitter account. It appears that Twitter is requesting that the Post delete its original tweet linking to the story before it can access its account again.

The Post’s Deputy Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris has stated that despite Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologizing for the censorship of the story, the Post is still banned from accessing its account.

7 days have passed since the Post published the first story in our Hunter Biden laptop exposé. We still cannot access @nypost Twitter account, despite @jack‘s apology. — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Eli Lake questioned why the Post was still banned on Twitter. Morris quote tweeted Lake stating: “Because we refuse to self-censor.”

Because we refuse to self-censor. https://t.co/gsjV39vD7Y — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) October 21, 2020

Breitbart News reporter Allum Bokhari recently noted that while Twitter has been working hard to suppress a news story from one of the United State’s oldest publications, a “parody” tweet about the former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani was allowed to spread across the platform with no repercussion.

Bokhari writes in his article:

Earlier today, a student Democrat activist, Nick Roberts claimed to have successfully fooled Rudy Giuliani. Roberts claimed that he tricked the former New York Mayor into thinking texts from him were in fact from Ivanka Trump. To back up his claim, he posted a doctored picture of a text exchange between himself and Giuliani. Hours later, Roberts admitted to falsifying the picture, but not before it had accumulated tens of thousands of shares and millions of views across Twitter. “I decided to delete my Rudy Giuliani parody tweet. I apologize to all who took seriously,” said Roberts. “I was surprised by the reaction given the lack of reaction to similar parody tweets in the past. I’ll make sure in the future to flag satire tweets which aren’t real.” Roberts’ “parody” tweet was uncritically shared by MSNBC host Rachel Maddow, Politico contributing editor David Freedlander, “Trump-Russia” expert at the Center for American Progress, Max Bergmann, and many other liberal Twitter luminaries.

Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

