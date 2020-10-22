https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/death-by-mic-drop-redsteeze-absolutely-shreds-lesley-stahls-ridiculous-we-cant-put-on-things-we-cant-verify-defense-pic/

As Twitchy told you, CBS News “investigative journalist” Lesley Stahl told Donald Trump in their “60 Minutes” interview that brave firefighters like her can’t really report on the Hunter Biden laptop stories because the laptop “can’t be verified.”

Stahl: “Sir, can I say something? This is 60 Minutes. We can’t put on things we can’t verify.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 22, 2020

This exchange between Trump and Lesley Stahl is insane. She repeatedly insists the Biden laptops “can’t be verified” so reporters shouldn’t talk about it. Trump asks her why it can’t be verified. Her answer: “Because it can’t be verified.” pic.twitter.com/cf9hcSGnrm — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 22, 2020

Certainly fair enough, but Trump World feels it shows how the president is not getting a fair shake. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) October 22, 2020

Well, um, he’s not, if we’re being completely honest.

And that’s absolutely intentional on the part of alleged journalists like Lesley Stahl.

But maybe we can’t totally blame her for bending over backward to push a narrative that makes Donald Trump look like the bad guy. After all, as Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, Lesley’s just following in the footsteps of “60 Minutes” journalistic giants who came before her:

“this is 60 Minutes. And we can’t put on things we can’t verify.” pic.twitter.com/Dkb8fq24DW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 22, 2020

Hello, CBS News tip line? We’d like to report a murder. Death by mic drop.

A+ — Shane Rider 🇺🇸 (@shaneriderMA) October 22, 2020

🔥tweet of the day — cbc (@CatCoughenour) October 22, 2020

