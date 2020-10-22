https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/death-by-mic-drop-redsteeze-absolutely-shreds-lesley-stahls-ridiculous-we-cant-put-on-things-we-cant-verify-defense-pic/

As Twitchy told you, CBS News “investigative journalist” Lesley Stahl told Donald Trump in their “60 Minutes” interview that brave firefighters like her can’t really report on the Hunter Biden laptop stories because the laptop “can’t be verified.”

Well, um, he’s not, if we’re being completely honest.

And that’s absolutely intentional on the part of alleged journalists like Lesley Stahl.

But maybe we can’t totally blame her for bending over backward to push a narrative that makes Donald Trump look like the bad guy. After all, as Stephen L. Miller, aka @redsteeze, points out, Lesley’s just following in the footsteps of “60 Minutes” journalistic giants who came before her:

Hello, CBS News tip line? We’d like to report a murder. Death by mic drop.

