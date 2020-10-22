https://www.dailywire.com/news/debate-reactions-biden-dark-fearful-trump-hopeful-optimistic

Though Thursday night’s presidential debate covered a range of topics, the big takeaway that will perhaps become the election’s focal point is the stark contrast of messages regarding the country’s future amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As The Daily Wire reported, President Trump delivered an optimistic, hopeful message while Biden told Americans that they can expect a “dark winter” with more deaths, lockdowns, and mask mandates.

“We’re about to go into a dark winter, a dark winter, and he [President Donald Trump] has no clear plan, and there’s no prospect that there’s gonna be a vaccine available for the majority of the American people before the middle of next year,” Biden cautioned.

President Trump, on the other hand, stressed that America needs to open up its economy, children need to go back to schools, and restaurants need to get back to operating capacity.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have a dark winter at all,” President Trump. “We’re opening up our country, we’ve learned and studied and understand the disease, which we didn’t at the beginning.”

As the debate closed, commentators and social media highlighted the stark messaging contrast, which gives Americans a clear choice for the future.

“Trump’s message is that it’s a serious illness but we have to live our lives and keep society moving. Biden’s message is that we should cower in fear and weep helplessly. Tough choice between those two options,” tweeted The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh.

“What I will remember most from this debate is Trump insisting that we need to live our lives and keep society moving while Biden pushed fear, cowardice, and panic. Extremely stark contrast. The big takeaway,” he later added.

What I will remember most from this debate is Trump insisting that we need to live our lives and keep society moving while Biden pushed fear, cowardice, and panic. Extremely stark contrast. The big takeaway. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 23, 2020

Trump’s message is that it’s a serious illness but we have to live our lives and keep society moving. Biden’s message is that we should cower in fear and weep helplessly. Tough choice between those two options. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 23, 2020

“Pres. Trump’s tone so far is INCREDIBLE. Biden is dark & threatening & fear-mongering & fumbling. Trump is sharp & professional & fact-based & calm,” tweeted OAN’s Liz Wheeler.

Pres. Trump’s tone so far is INCREDIBLE. Biden is dark & threatening & fear-mongering & fumbling. Trump is sharp & professional & fact-based & calm. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) October 23, 2020

“Choice is simple: live in fear or get back to normal. If you’re scared, stay home!” tweeted Tomi Lahren of Fox News.

Choice is simple: live in fear or get back to normal. If you’re scared, stay home! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 23, 2020

“Hope over fear? Did you miss your own debate?” tweeted Chad Felix Greene.

Hope over fear?

Did you miss your own debate? — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 23, 2020

“That’s what we need to hear @realDonaldTrump say: Open the economy and open the schools. VP Biden and the moderator are fear-mongering and the moderator is ignoring the evidence and science on school age children,” tweeted Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).

That’s what we need to hear @realDonaldTrump say: Open the economy and open the schools. VP Biden and the moderator are fear-mongering and the moderator is ignoring the evidence and science on school age children. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 23, 2020

“The Debate is over. Trump exceeded all expectations. He was America’s president. Biden promised a Dark Winter and was a fracking disaster. Vote accordingly,” tweeted Bryan Dean Wright.

The Debate is over. Trump exceeded all expectations. He was America’s president. Biden promised a Dark Winter and was a fracking disaster. Vote accordingly. — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) October 23, 2020

“Joe Biden is such a dip. He’s promising a ‘Dark Winter.’ This man does not instill hope or courage,” tweeted Ian Miles Cheong.

Joe Biden is such a dip. He’s promising a “Dark Winter.” This man does not instill hope or courage. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

