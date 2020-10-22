https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/dem-rep-from-georgia-questions-trump-claim-about-border-coyotes-and-people-have-thoughts/
During the presidential debate Thursday night, President Trump brought up an issue about border security and illegal immigration:
Trump says that ‘cartels and coyotes bring kids over the border’ #Debates2020 https://t.co/pK1CeslcQ0 pic.twitter.com/bkreC5IFjH
— Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 23, 2020
And with that, Dar’shun Kendrick, a Democrat member of the Georgia House of Representatives, had a question:
Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate
— Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020
Obligatory question:
This can’t be real, can it?
— Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2020
The line between reality and parody/satire has indeed been blurred as of late.
Lord—- learn more about border crossing terminology.
— Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) October 23, 2020
Chief Deputy Whip of Georgia House Democrats. https://t.co/ph3cBc6Nkz
— Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 23, 2020
Georgia state rep ladies and gentlemen.
Who wants to tell her?
(also screenshotting for posterity) https://t.co/R4XCtzkwTS
— Ordy Packard’s Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) October 23, 2020
i…wow.. https://t.co/EN9aX6EypQ
— Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 23, 2020
“Wow” is right.
As anyone who’s ever spent any time in a border state knows, “coyotes” are people hired by cartels and human traffickers to illegally traffic immigrants over the U.S.-Mexico border into the U.S. https://t.co/nSkeHBd40r
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020
If you’re hearing the word “coyote” for the first time tonight, you just might be watching too much CNN. https://t.co/wtmobbKS56
— Insomnochick laughs at your ad hominem attacks (@insomnochick) October 23, 2020
Holy shit. Screen shot just in case its deleted. https://t.co/ShgZ1ZG0gl pic.twitter.com/086iLyPPvA
— Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) October 23, 2020
This person made it through law school AND got elected to state office. https://t.co/DvIyVIpEC8 pic.twitter.com/mbOIKN1PU4
— Whatever (@DRussell76) October 23, 2020
I think this is real. https://t.co/mj5DqUD1V4 pic.twitter.com/OGAufFXsHv
— Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) October 23, 2020
Uuuhhhh . . . this person is a State legislator in Georgia and an attorney https://t.co/pmsdGizHm0 pic.twitter.com/1bcpA0Dm0b
— Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) October 23, 2020
How hasn’t this ridiculous tweet been deleted yet? pic.twitter.com/6A2JsJjC6U
— Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 23, 2020