During the presidential debate Thursday night, President Trump brought up an issue about border security and illegal immigration:

Trump says that ‘cartels and coyotes bring kids over the border’ #Debates2020 https://t.co/pK1CeslcQ0 pic.twitter.com/bkreC5IFjH — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 23, 2020

And with that, Dar’shun Kendrick, a Democrat member of the Georgia House of Representatives, had a question:

Did @realDonaldTrump just say 545 kids they can’t find their parents for came over through “cartels and coyotes”?! How the hell does a coyote bring a whole human across the border?! Lord—–stop talking. #FinalDebate — Dar’shun Kendrick (@DarshunKendrick) October 23, 2020

Obligatory question:

This can’t be real, can it? — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) October 23, 2020

The line between reality and parody/satire has indeed been blurred as of late.

Lord—- learn more about border crossing terminology. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) October 23, 2020

Chief Deputy Whip of Georgia House Democrats. https://t.co/ph3cBc6Nkz — Larry O’Connor (@LarryOConnor) October 23, 2020

Georgia state rep ladies and gentlemen. Who wants to tell her? (also screenshotting for posterity) https://t.co/R4XCtzkwTS — Ordy Packard’s Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) October 23, 2020

“Wow” is right.

As anyone who’s ever spent any time in a border state knows, “coyotes” are people hired by cartels and human traffickers to illegally traffic immigrants over the U.S.-Mexico border into the U.S. https://t.co/nSkeHBd40r — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

If you’re hearing the word “coyote” for the first time tonight, you just might be watching too much CNN. https://t.co/wtmobbKS56 — Insomnochick laughs at your ad hominem attacks (@insomnochick) October 23, 2020

Holy shit. Screen shot just in case its deleted. https://t.co/ShgZ1ZG0gl pic.twitter.com/086iLyPPvA — Joe Buck. (@JosephBuck321) October 23, 2020

This person made it through law school AND got elected to state office. https://t.co/DvIyVIpEC8 pic.twitter.com/mbOIKN1PU4 — Whatever (@DRussell76) October 23, 2020

Uuuhhhh . . . this person is a State legislator in Georgia and an attorney https://t.co/pmsdGizHm0 pic.twitter.com/1bcpA0Dm0b — Todd Ξ Herman (Parler: ToddEHerman) (@toddeherman) October 23, 2020

How hasn’t this ridiculous tweet been deleted yet? pic.twitter.com/6A2JsJjC6U — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) October 23, 2020

