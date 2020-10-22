https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/dont-mention-joe-being-involved-purported-text-exchanges-between-tony-bobulinski-and-fellow-hunter-biden-associate-look-very-very-bad/

This morning’s “bombshell” story on former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski is generating heat that even the bravest firefighters are struggling to control.

BOMBSHELL! Hunter Biden ex-business partner speaks. Tony Bobulinski says “Big Guy” Joe Biden helped solicit $millions from communist China: “I’ve seen VP Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true”. https://t.co/gbTqEZMpFD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 22, 2020

Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski – a business associate of Hunter Biden – obtained by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCVzQibflu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

The last thing Team Biden needs right now is more gasoline.

Too bad that’s what they’ve got:

May 19, 2017, Hunter Biden makes reference to “my Chairman gave an emphatic no” — a source familiar tells #FoxNews when Hunter talks about his Chairman, he is referring to his father Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/jxd0YdTU3T — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

And then there’s this:

May 20, 2017 text exchange obtained by #FoxNews – Tony Bobulinski is warned by business partner James Gilliar “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when u are face to face, I know u know that but they are paranoid”, which I’m told is a reference to Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/TB0UlEfOg0 — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) October 22, 2020

!! In text messages obtained by @FDRLST, Hunter Biden’s biz partner James Gilliar admonished Tony Bobulinski on May 20, 2017: “Don’t mention Joe being involved, it’s only when you are face to face[.]” And then he brings up Hunter’s role in a 2020 Joe Biden presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/ZaOx1aVEXd — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

“U need to stress to H[unter], does he want to be the reason or factor that blows up his dad’s campaign,” James Gilliar told Tony Bobulinski about the specter of Hunter’s foreign business dealings torpedoing Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign plans. pic.twitter.com/akezdtsbOQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Hooooooly crap.

Holy crap. Hunter Biden here says Joe Biden (who he refers to as “my chairman” in business conversations) weighed in with an “emphatic no” about his business negotiations. Joe Biden lied when he said he never discussed business dealings with his son. https://t.co/Q1YffzmSaq — Andrew Clark 🎃 (@AndrewHClark) October 22, 2020

Looks like Joe Biden has got some major ‘splaining to do.

Actual documentation and a named source. Man you really don’t see that every day. https://t.co/4oUhRIW0X5 — Inconspicuous Rex (@CrankyTRex) October 22, 2020

How will the Biden campaign non-deny deny this one?

