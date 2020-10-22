https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/drew-holden-shames-the-hypocrisy-hall-of-famers-who-pushed-the-russian-collusion-story/

We’ve heard from investigative journalist Lesley Stahl that the Hunter Biden emails just can’t be verified because … they just can’t. Never mind that people named in the emails found on that abandoned laptop aren’t denying they’re real. Plenty have noted that the Steele dossier was never verified and that didn’t seem to stop anyone reporting on it.

Drew Holden has once again put together an excellent thread naming and shaming those media outlets that pushed the Russian collusion story but either dismiss the Hunter Biden story or, in NPR’s case, flat-out refuse to waste their listeners’ time by covering it.

Bruce Ohr? Whose wife Nellie Ohr was working as a contractor for Fusion GPS? That’s Mr. “Reliable Sources” for you.

Christopher Steele … cool operator and a real-life James Bond.

Their credibility has already been obliterated.

