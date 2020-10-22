https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/trumps-twitter-account-hacked-dutch-researcher-guesses-password-claims-maga2020/

President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was breached last week by a Dutch researcher who “guessed” his password, according to reports.

The foreigner who claims to have breached our president’s account, Victor Gevers, says that he had access to his direct messages, could post tweets in his name and change his profile. He also claims to have breached the president’s account once before, in 2016.

The Guardian reports that Gevers “tried ‘maga2020!’ on his fifth attempt and it worked.” In 2016, when he and two others broke into the account, they claim that the password was “yourefired.”

“I expected to be blocked after four failed attempts. Or at least would be asked to provide additional information,” Gevers told De Volkskrant.

Gevers claims would mean that the president was not using two-step authentication on his account.

The foreign national claims that when he realized he was in the account, he panicked, and attempted to contact people to warn the president that his account was not safe.

“So, he tries to warn others. Trump’s campaign team, his family. He sends messages via Twitter asking if someone will call Trump’s attention to the fact that his Twitter account is not safe. He tags the CIA, the White House, the FBI, Twitter themselves. No response,” the paper reported.

Gevers says that the Secret Service has contacted him and thanked him for bringing the problem to their attention.

“A day after he gained access, Gevers noticed that two-step verification had been activated on Trump’s account. Two days later, the Secret Service got in touch,” the Guardian report states. “According to De Volkskrant, they thanked him for bringing the security problem to their attention.”

Twitter has said in a statement that there is no evidence to back up Gevers’ claims.

“We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the USA,” a Twitter spokesperson told Yashar Ali. Twitter spokesperson: “We’ve seen no evidence to corroborate this claim, including from the article published in the Netherlands today. We proactively implemented account security measures for a designated group of high-profile, election-related Twitter accounts in the USA.” https://t.co/BhJdC0tyqn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 22, 2020

