The Gateway Pundit posted a photo on Tuesday of Hunter Biden’s business partner Devon Archer meeting with Vice President Joe Biden in his office in 2014.

The image and another from Joe Biden’s ceremonial office ran in a Russia Today broadcast in 2014.

We now have more information on this meeting.

The room in this photo pictured in the Russia Today segment appears to be the Vice President’s ceremonial office.

Here’s another photo of the VP ceremonial office from 2007.

The attorneys for Rosemont Seneca Partners — Hunter Biden and Devon Archer’s company — later wrote Burisma and told them to remove the photo of Joe Biden meeting Devon Archer from their webpage!!

Here is a copy of that letter.

The footage is from a Russia Today report back in 2014 when Russia went to war with Ukraine.

In their April 2014 report Russia Today pointed out that Hunter Biden had recently been promoted to the board of Burisma before Joe Biden’s trip to Kiev.

On Wednesday night Senator Ron Johnson went on with Sean Hannity to discuss the Biden Family Burisma scandal.

Ron Johnson told Sean this is the first question he would ask Joe Biden,

“Mr. Vice President, why did you meet with Devon Archer five days before you went to Ukraine and you were named the face of US policy in Ukraine. Why did you meet with Devon Archer and then six days later Devon Archer was named to the board. A few weeks later Hunter Biden was named to the board. But now we’re finding out Hunter Biden may have been on the board ten days before that meeting. So this was a meeting in the White House with Devon Archer who’s now a convicted felon. What did Vice President Biden meet with Devon about? What did they talk about?

And here again is the video from Russia Today of Devon Archer’s meeting with Joe Biden in the Vice President’s ceremonial office.

** The Dilley Show was first to post these photos earlier this week.

BREAKING: As VP, on 4/14/14 Joe Biden had his scheduling aide call his son’s business partner (Devon Archer) to a private meeting w/ Joe at the White House. The very next day Burisma dropped a 6-figure load of cash into Hunter & Devon’s bank account. This is about Joe, not Hunter https://t.co/qoMk8hRMR3 — ThenAtlasSpoke (@ThenAtlasSpoke) October 19, 2020

