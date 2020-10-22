https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/facebook-admits-destroying-satire-piece-mistake/

(FOX NEWS) — Facebook offered an apology after it took down a post from the conservative satirical site The Babylon Bee that mocked Sen. Mazie Hirono’s treatment of Judge Amy Coney Barrett during last week’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

On October 14, the Bee ran a story with the headline, “Senator Hirono Demands ACB Be Weighed Against A Duck To See If She Is A Witch,” alluding to the intense grilling Barrett faced from Hawaii’s junior senator. But Bee CEO Seth Dillon revealed the lengthy battle his site had with Facebook, which resulted in the removal of the post and demonetizing the conservative site as punishment for allegedly “inciting violence.”

“So after a manual review, Facebook says they stand by their decision to pull down this article and demonetize our page. I’m not kidding,” Dillon wrote on Tuesday. “They say this article ‘incites violence.’ It’s literally a regurgitated joke from a Monty Python movie!”

