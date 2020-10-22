https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/facebook-election-interference-data-privacy/2020/10/22/id/993209

Facebook touted its efforts to combat election interference and privacy protection in a purple-colored page that wrapped around Thursday’s Wall Street Journal.

The top half of the page had large text that read, “We support updated internet regulations.” The bottom half had a brief explanation of how Facebook is working to secure America’s elections and address data and privacy concerns for its users.

“We continue to take critical steps to improve and secure our platforms, including more than tripling our security and safety teams to 35,000 people, building tools like Privacy Checkup to help people manage their privacy, and working with tech peers to make it easier for people to move their data securely between services,” the text reads.

“What’s next? We support updated regulations that will address today’s challenges and hold companies, including Facebook, accountable on issues including: Combating foreign election interference, protecting people’s privacy and data, [and] enabling safe and easy data portability between platforms.”

Wednesday evening, the FBI announced that Iran and Russia have obtained U.S. voter data and are actively trying to interfere in the Nov. 3 U.S. election. There was no mention of Facebook in the announcement, but the two countries are accused of sending U.S. voters faked emails to try to influence who they vote for.

Facebook came under fire following the 2016 election after it was revealed that Russia used the platform to wage a disinformation campaign in an effort to sway voters.

