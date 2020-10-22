http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/aAez0e6PqNA/

CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed today that President Donald Trump advised Americans who contracted the Chinese coronavirus to “maybe inject bleach” into themselves as a potential cure.

Biden has made the false “inject bleach” claim repeatedly on the campaign trail. Biden also made the claim at the first Presidential debate and during an ABC News town hall earlier this month.

VERDICT: MOSTLY FALSE. As Breitbart News’ Charlie Spiering reported during the previous debate, the President discussed the use of disinfectant and ultraviolet rays during a press conference is April, but did not recommend anyone inject bleach into themselves.

This is the response that Trump gave during the press conference:

Right. And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning. Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with… But it sounds — it sounds interesting to me.

In follow-up comments, Trump said his comments were sarcastic, aimed at “a group of extraordinarily hostile people, namely the fake news media.”

In his April comments, Trump also specifically said that disinfectant should not be “injected into a person.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

