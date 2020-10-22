http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/sCDRYRn-LyI/

Claim: President Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is stonewalling additional coronavirus aid.

Verdict: True.

“Why don’t you have a COVID relief bill?” debate moderator Kristen Welker asked Trump.

“Because Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to,” Trump responded.

“But you’re the president,” Welker countered.

On October 12, Roll Call reported that a handful of Democrats were urging Pelosi to compromise with Trump on a relief bill.

“We’re in a place that we should be able to cut a deal,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) told the paper:

Khanna said Democrats should be able to accept most of what’s in the $1.8 trillion offer Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made to Pelosi on Friday because it provides at least some relief in all the key areas they have been pushing. The offer includes $300 billion for state and local governments, $400 per week in federal unemployment benefits into January, $60 billion for rental and mortgage assistance, $28 billion in student loan relief and $15 billion in food assistance. … Pelosi, however, is still unhappy with the administration’s offer on state and local aid and unemployment assistance, as well as other aspects of the $1.8 trillion proposal. She’s been pushing provisions from Democrats’ $2.2 trillion bill the House passed Oct. 1.

On October 8, White House deputy press secretary Brian Morgenstern told The Kyle Olson Show that Pelosi was “putting on a show.”

“It’s because she doesn’t want the American people to have help before the election because she thinks it will help President Trump. This is a purely political game she’s playing that is hurting really hardworking American people, and it’s terrible. It’s really unforgivable,” he said.

