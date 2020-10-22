https://bigleaguepolitics.com/fake-news-stands-with-disgraced-masturbator-jeffrey-toobin-after-he-exposed-himself-to-professional-colleagues/

As the election nears and Democrats become worried they might not defeat President Trump, their façade is dropping, and they are showing how much they hate America and want a full-blown overthrow of the Bill of Rights and Constitution.

The New Republic, an iconic liberal magazine that has been influential to Democrats for generations, published an article by staff writer Osita Nwanevu on Monday calling for an end to Constitutional rule because he does not like that judge Amy Coney Barrett will likely be confirmed into the Supreme Court by the Senate.

“Having won a clear Electoral College victory, Trump has taken the opportunities he has been given to nominate three. Senate Republicans have been approving them through the process the Constitution set out. They acted strategically to hold one of those seats open,” Nwanevu wrote.

“You will not find in the Constitution a prohibition against doing so, or, for that matter, any suggestion that the court should be evenly balanced between the appointees of two political camps or parties that didn’t exist at the Founding and that aren’t intrinsic features of our political order,” he added.

Because liberals did not win, Nwanevu wants the Bill of Rights and Constitution to be destroyed. He argues that destroying the rule of law because of his partisan political agenda would protect democracy and the feelings of uber-sensitive fragile victim groups, or something.

“It is of course true that Republicans have been working to stamp out inconvenient portions of the Constitution elsewhere. Their efforts to prevent minorities from voting have expanded to encompass as much of the Democratic electorate as they can manage under the coronavirus pandemic,” Nwanevu wrote.

“Things haven’t gone wrong because a system that was humming along fine until recently has been damaged in some fundamental way. The system is humming along essentially as it always has with increasingly dire results. The crisis is not that the American constitutional system is broken but that the American constitutional system is working—perhaps not as the Framers intended but, as a legal and administrative matter, mostly as it was designed to,” he added.

Because conservatives may have a supermajority on the court, that means the Supreme Court is fundamentally flawed and has to go as well, according to Nwanevu.

“The Supreme Court fundamentally is and has always been a highly politicized policymaking and policy-destroying institution. As earnestly as legal scholars might debate matters of constitutional interpretation, much of our political discourse on the subject is aimed at obscuring that fact; the supposedly neutral doctrines guiding conservative jurists, in particular, have been crafted to legitimate rulings desired and pressed for by corporations and reactionary interest groups,” he wrote.

Nwanevu showed his extremely low IQ by claiming that right-wing terror has taken hold in Trump’s America, as anti-white pogroms are launching by marxist Black Lives Matter terrorists pushing revolutionary violence in the streets with tremendous institutional backing.

“A wave of violent reaction is absolutely inevitable no matter what decisions are made under a Biden administration and, in fact, whether or not Biden wins the election; the worst right-wing violence we’ve seen in a generation arrived with a right-wing presidency,” he wrote.

“The American left should work toward abolishing the Constitution someday—either for a new document or a new democratic order without a written constitution,” Nwanevu added.

Nwanevu’s writings are more proof that diversity is not a strength and multiculturalism promotes inferiors into positions of prominence they do not deserve. However, he is far from alone with his anti-American, anti-constitutional perspective in the radicalized modern Left.

Big League Politics has reported on leftists who in recent weeks have openly pined for foreigners take over the country because they hate Americans so much and want them to lose their national sovereignty and democratic ability to choose their own leaders:

A recent New York Times op/ed has argued that “America may need international intervention” from the United Nations to effectively end U.S. sovereignty. Opinion contributor Peter Beinart made the argument to give away the U.S. to foreign powers – exactly what the fake news hacks at the Times and other left-wing propaganda rags have argued for years that President Trump was trying to do with Russia. “No one knows how Donald Trump’s Covid-19 diagnosis will affect his presidential campaign, but before falling ill, he repeatedly suggested that he won’t accept the results of the election, should he lose,” Beinart said falsely. In actuality, it is Democrat operatives like John Podesta who are war gaming for Biden to steal the election by appealing to blue-state governors to overturn the results. Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has told Biden not to concede on election day under any circumstances. Beinart, who serves as the editor for at large for Jewish Currents, uses his false premise to justify bringing in the UN to essentially take over the country. He uses his hatred of the Constitution and the electoral college to make the case for his proposed overthrow. “Democrats must now win the popular vote by three, four or even five percentage points to be assured of winning the Electoral College. They must achieve that margin in the face of a strenuous Republican effort to ensure that many Democratic ballots are not counted,” he wrote. He uses liberal academics who are in the tank for Biden to make his case for the destruction of U.S. sovereignty as well. Beinart wrote: “What Mr. Trump is doing this year, the election-monitoring expert Judith Kelley, the dean of the Sanford School of Public Policy at Duke University, recently told The Boston Globe, is the kind of activity that international election observers “would go to countries and write up huge reports about and say, ‘Red flag! Red flag!’” He concluded with a bizarre argument that selling the country out to foreign powers would provide “moral discipline” for Americans. “Americans are not so inherently virtuous that they can safely disregard the moral discipline that international oversight provides… Now that Mr. Biden and other white Democrats are tasting disenfranchisement themselves, they need to learn that lesson, too,” Beinart said. Big League Politics reported earlier this week on a veteran Soros operative who also pined that America would be usurped by foreign powers, indicating that this is a common opinion among the modern radicalized Left.

The modern Democrats are less of a political party and more of an ISIS-style terrorist movement to destroy Western Civilization. If President Trump wins re-election, it is time to take the gloves off and put down these enemies of humanity once and for all.

