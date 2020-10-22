https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f929b9057321424505f95aa
President Donald Trump has claimed that less than 1 percent of undocumented immigrants turned up to mandatory court hearings under Obama’s catch-and-release-policy….
The officer, whose Instagram profile shows her name as Sam Helena, posted the video online before it was shared on Twitter last night and was heavily criticised….
Nicola Sturgeon will give details of the scheme despite a furious backlash from restaurants and retailers over the prospect of heightened restrictions staying in place indefinitely….
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward after an elderly Chinese man was found wandering the streets of Downham in Bromley, South East London, this morning….
President Danny Faure, in power since 2016, is facing voters for the first time in the three-day election….