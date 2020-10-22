https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/paygap-salaries-federalworkers/2020/10/22/id/993308

Federal workers make an average of 23.1% less money than people in the private sector, according to a new analysis.

The Washington Post published the data, which says that the pay gap fell by more than 3.6 percentage points from one year ago.

The figure is based on the average national salary in 260 occupations in the government and in the private sector.

The gap has been as high as 35%, according to the Post.

President Donald Trump has recommended that federal workers receive a 1% pay raise in January.

The pay gap could change again in next year’s analysis because of the affect the coronavirus pandemic has had on the U.S. economy this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

