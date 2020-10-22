https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/federalist-radio-hour-elite-corruption-is-roiling-the-2020-election/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Saagar Enjeti, host of “Rising” on Hill TV, joins Senior Editor Christopher Bedford and Culture Editor Emily Jashinksy to discuss the role elites like big tech monopolies, mainstream media, and others play in muddying the waters surrounding the election using their accrued power.

This elitism, Jashinsky noted, played out last week when the New York Post’s article about Joe and Hunter Biden was censored by Twitter and Facebook and largely ignored by the mainstream media.

“It’s a good thing for the American people to see this level of bias in the media, and this level of censorship and the tech company has always existed,” Bedford added. “And now they’re so bold about it because Donald Trump, orange man bad.”

Enjeti also pointed out that Hunter’s criminal activity shows that the elitism privileges extend far beyond the borders of a private platform.

“We know that Hunter would have not have gotten away with it if he was anybody else’s son and I think that that is what anybody should be outraged about,” Enjeti said. “It’s a two-tiered system of justice.”

Listen here:

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2020/10/Enjeti.mp3

