(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – Robert Downey, Jr., defended fellow Avenger actor Chris Pratt on social media this week after Twitter users attacked Pratt for his assumed political and theological beliefs.

According to CBN News, after missing a virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden, TV writer Amy Berg called Pratt out on Twitter. She posted a picture of Pratt with three other pictures of fellow Chrises – Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, and Chris Pine – with the caption “One has to go.” The post, which was intended as a light-hearted joke, snowballed into harsh backlash against the Guardians of the Galaxy star.

Twitter users called Pratt a “conservative Trumper,” a “Bible pusher,” and the “worst Chris,” according to CBN.

