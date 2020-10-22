https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/final-presidential-debate-president-trump-vs-china-joe-biden-belmont-university-nashville-tn-live-feed/

The final presidential debate will take place tonight at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee.

President Donald Trump, straight off the campaign trail, will face off with China Joe Biden, who took the entire week off to rest.

President Trump held his largest rally Wednesday night in North Carolina.

Moderator Kristen Welker, a committed leftist and anti-Trumper, is expected to jump in the ring to assist Joe Biden during tonight’s debate.

And the Debate Commission changed the rules and topics to assist Joe Biden.

Trump stands with the people behind him.

Joe Biden stands with the tech giants, China and and the socialist left.

God bless our President Trump.

Right Side Broadcasting Network will carry the debate tonight.

