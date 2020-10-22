https://babylonbee.com/news/finally-facebook-to-require-all-content-moderators-to-watch-monty-python-and-the-holy-grail/

Finally: Facebook Will Now Require Its Content Moderators To Watch ‘Monty Python And The Holy Grail’

MENLO PARK, CA—Facebook had egg on its face this week when it moderated a post by satirical site The Babylon Bee, a Christian site run by incredibly handsome, smart, writers. The post contained a reference to Monty Python and the Holy Grail, but Facebook accused the website of inciting violence.

So, Facebook will now require all its content moderators to watch the classic British comedy so that they will recognize references to it in the future. The social media company shut down for two hours in the middle of the day to screen the film for its content moderators, who took copious notes on the movie.

“We now recognize the need to employ moderators who understand references to classics like Monty Python,” said Mark Zuckerberg. “We are extremely sorry to The Babylon Bee for squashing their hilarious, original, clever, funny, joke.”

At publishing time, Facebook’s headquarters were filled with employees who now had a great sense of humor, though their constant Monty Python references were getting “pretty annoying.”