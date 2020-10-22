https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/carminesabia/2020/10/22/former-hunter-biden-business-partner-lays-bare-biden-family-plan-to-make-millions-from-china-others-report-n1077806

Former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democrat nominee for president, is going to have a lot of explaining to do—if the media does its job.

A Navy veteran who says he is the former business partner of Hunter Biden has come forward, on the record, to claim that Joe Biden stood to make a ton of cash from a shady Chinese firm, The New York Post reported.

Tony Bobulinski, who said he was a business partner of Hunter Biden, Joe Biden himself, and Joe Biden’s brother Jim Biden, made the assertion on Wednesday night to The Post.

He alleged that he was one of the people who received the May 13, 2017, email The Post published, which came from another partner, and laid bare the details of the cash and equity and 10 percent that was earmarked for someone referred to as “the big guy.”

Bobulinski said that the “email is genuine” and that “the big guy” referred to in the email was none other than Joe Biden.

Even as Joe Biden has claimed he never discussed his son’s business deals with him, we know that Hunter did accompany him on Air Force Two to China, where he got himself a $1.5 billion commitment from a Chinese bank controlled by the communist government of China.

And we know that Hunter held an $83,000-per-month job on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, even though he had a documented history of substance abuse and no experience in the energy field.

We also know that, coincidentally, Joe Biden was former President Obama’s point man on both China and the Ukraine.

But, according to Bobulinski, Joe Biden did not just simply know about his son’s shady deals, he stood to profit from them.

He said that Hunter called his dad “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.”

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” Bobulinski, who was set to serve as the CEO of the company, Sinohawk Holdings, that was being created, said. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI. They were looking at this as a political or influence investment. Once I realized that Hunter wanted to use the company as his personal piggy bank by just taking money out of it as soon as it came from the Chinese, I took steps to prevent that from happening,” he explained.

It is not known if Joe Biden was a partner on any other deals, but it is a fact that he was about four months removed from being vice president when this email was sent in May 2017. What is not known is when the discussions with the Bidens and China began.

Because he was no longer the vice president, it would have been perfectly legal for him to be a partner. But as a man campaigning for president, it shows a significant conflict of interest as it relates to policy on China.

It was, as The Post noted, Joe Biden who said it was “xenophobic fear-mongering” when President Donald Trump blocked flights from China and he called the president “racist” when he referred to the pandemic as the “Wuhan virus.”

Bobulinski uploaded his alleged evidence to a file-sharing service on Wednesday that included documents, emails, and other evidence. He also said he gave that evidence to two Senate committees.

Bobulinski said that a report by Sen. Ron Johnson’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee showed things about the partnership that even stunned him.

“The Johnson Report connected some dots in a way that shocked me — it made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” he said.

“I could no longer allow my family’s name to be associated or tied to Russian disinformation or implied lies and false narratives dominating the media right now,” he added.

In his letter, he described himself as “the grandson of a 37 year Army Intelligence officer, the son of a 20+ year career Naval Officer and the brother of a 28 year career Naval Flight Officer. I myself served our country for 4 years and left the Navy as LT Bobulinski.”

He insisted that he has only made a few political contributions and that any contributions he had made “were to Democrats.”

“If the media and Big Tech companies had done their jobs over the past several weeks I would be irrelevant in this story,” he wrote.

As of the writing of this story, the official New York Post Twitter account is still locked and the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter have been subpoenaed by the Senate.

He ended his letter by insisting that he does not have “a political ax to grind,” but that he “saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw.”

“The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China,” he declared.

It is tough to imagine how the media is going to be able to continue to ignore this story.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

