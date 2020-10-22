https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/frank-luntz-isnt-sure-what-the-bombshell-is-in-this-email-from-hunter-biden-he-doesnt-deny-receiving/

There’s an email going around from October 31, 2012, from Hunter Biden to pollster Frank Luntz, chastising him for not bringing up “the Jeep ad” — “one of the most outright fabrications ever paid for on television,” according to Biden. Luntz replies that he hadn’t heard one word from Joe Biden “since the moment he was nominated for VP” and “fair-weather friends get fair-weather treatment.”

Luntz replied that he wasn’t sure what the bombshell was supposed to be.

Maybe the bombshell isn’t the content of the email, but rather Luntz neither denying he received it or replied to it.

Doesn’t anyone want to get Lesley Stahl in on this thread? It might be educational for her.

