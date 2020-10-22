https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/frank-luntz-isnt-sure-what-the-bombshell-is-in-this-email-from-hunter-biden-he-doesnt-deny-receiving/

There’s an email going around from October 31, 2012, from Hunter Biden to pollster Frank Luntz, chastising him for not bringing up “the Jeep ad” — “one of the most outright fabrications ever paid for on television,” according to Biden. Luntz replies that he hadn’t heard one word from Joe Biden “since the moment he was nominated for VP” and “fair-weather friends get fair-weather treatment.”

Hey @FrankLuntz can you confirm this email? Asking for @SpeakerRyan. We may have a few more that you could confirm as well. . . . pic.twitter.com/pZNT1RRntm — Steve Bannon’s War Room (@WarRoomPandemic) October 21, 2020

Luntz replied that he wasn’t sure what the bombshell was supposed to be.

I’m not sure what the bombshell is here. • I’ve known the Bidens since I taught Beau at UPenn in the early 90s. • I’ve also dined in the Oval Office and ridden on Air Force 1 with President Trump. • I’ve mentioned both of these things before: https://t.co/7GTtSc5h4A https://t.co/FuacBdNmjH — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) October 22, 2020

Maybe the bombshell isn’t the content of the email, but rather Luntz neither denying he received it or replied to it.

Basically Frank Luntz just said that the emails on the laptop or authentic. Am I reading that right? 💥 https://t.co/2Aej9QI8Ip — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 22, 2020

So you confirm the email is authentic? Good — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2020

I’m telling you it’s not my laptop! pic.twitter.com/fwZoIW1LKS — Aaron (@ariweisman) October 22, 2020

If anything, a “bombshell“ would be that you seem to confirm this email is accurate, lending credibility of the other emails. — jake teater (@jaketeater) October 22, 2020

The bombshell is you are confirming the info on the laptop is real and Hunters. So thanks! — 🇺🇸Anonymous Sources Stacy🇺🇸 (@Discoveringme40) October 22, 2020

Thank you for confirming the authenticity of the emails. — Stacy Harmon (@realstacyharmon) October 22, 2020

Is Frank Luntz admitting this email sent to him, found on Hunter Biden’s laptop, is authentic? If so you can add him to the growing list of people, who were recipients of emails on Hunter’s laptop, that have verified the authenticity. — Dana (@sparkey909w) October 22, 2020

THANK YOU for confirming that the emails are real. Well done! 👍 — Square Echo (@square_echo) October 22, 2020

I was told by NPR none of his could be confirmed, but this suggests otherwise. I appreciate your candid confirmation. — Everything Is Stupid (@JumboSlice10) October 22, 2020

The bombshell is that you’ve now verified that the others that were found with this one are presumptively also verified, and hence credible. Thank you for this small, unwilling service you’ve given to this great Nation. — Gilbert Gumbo (@Gilbert__Gumbo) October 22, 2020

Thanks for verifying the laptop and the emails for the 90th time. Let @60Minutes know! — Truth Dealer (@brian_moonan) October 22, 2020

Thanks for confirming the accuracy of the hard drive Frank. — Linda (@Explayers) October 22, 2020

Great! So the emails are authentic! — IfYouSaySo (@IfYouSaySo_Sure) October 22, 2020

The bombshell is that if this email is authentic then the other emails are ALSO likely authentic… and that ain’t good for ole @JoeBiden — mrjosco (@mrjosco) October 22, 2020

Add @FrankLuntz to the list of people confirming the authenticity of the Hunter emails — Ryan (@_ryancole) October 22, 2020

Frank Luntz just authenticated the emails on the laptop. — real_pee-air BIG GUY char-land (@allopolo) October 22, 2020

You know what the bombshell is here. You’re just trying to change the subject. — Nathan Robinson (@NathanWRobinson) October 22, 2020

Doesn’t anyone want to get Lesley Stahl in on this thread? It might be educational for her.

