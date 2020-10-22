https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/germany-sees-huge-spike-in-covid-19-infections-new-restrictions-in-ireland-and-italy/
Germany, long seen as a success story at containing the spread of Covid-19, saw over 11,000 new infections yesterday which is a “record for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic”:
🇩🇪Germany latest: 11,287 new Covid-19 infections recorded in 24 hours, a sharp jump from the previous day and a record for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic https://t.co/Y24DMAK8TO
— Rachel Loxton (@RachLoxton) October 22, 2020
On a per-capita basis, this is close to what the U.S. is experiencing:
— David Gaw (@davidgaw) October 22, 2020
And the country is warning that the virus will spread in “an uncontrolled manner”:
Germany’s Covid is “very serious” as it smashes through previous record to report >10,000 daily infections for 1st time, hours after health minister tested positive. Main public health head said: “virus will spread in Germany in an uncontrolled manner.”
https://t.co/GzrE2JNfrs
— Linda Yueh (@lindayueh) October 22, 2020
Map of the distribution of new infections:
For the first time Germany’s health authorities have recorded over 10,000 covid-19 cases in one day. pic.twitter.com/sN5PKKlmmW
— Tom Nuttall (@tom_nuttall) October 22, 2020
But it’s not just Germany. Ireland is getting ready for a second lockdown:
Ireland locks down for second wave, Germany smashes record daily high.
Latest on virus around the world: https://t.co/kOW2f41Owl
📸 Masking up in Dublin, Ireland, empty streets in Berchtesgaden, Germany, a memorial service for Covid-19 victims in Los Angeles, California pic.twitter.com/pQRgEmUVgu
— AFP news agency (@AFP) October 22, 2020
And Rome, Italy is imposing a curfew:
Coronavirus latest:
▪️ Rome imposes night curfew
▪️ Spain became the first western European country to exceed 1 million infections
▪️ Germany reports record 11,000 COVID-19 cases in one dayhttps://t.co/gjjhu6Wufu
— DW News (@dwnews) October 22, 2020
It’s like a repeat of March:
#Italy continues to worsen.
136 new deaths. Over 9% positive rate.
Hospital and ICU beds filling quickly.
Cases doubling every 7-8 days.
They are one among MANY European nations with worsening outbreaks.
Lockdowns become unavoidable after a certain point. https://t.co/lo3a7uomLF
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 22, 2020
Canada, too, is seeing a spike in infections:
Quebec is reporting 1,033 new cases and 20 additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus on Thursday. https://t.co/Oax8rgmdFd
— Globalnews.ca (@globalnews) October 22, 2020
Wow. It’s almost as if every Dem saying that Europe did a better job than the U.S. was full of it.
