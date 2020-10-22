https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/germany-sees-huge-spike-in-covid-19-infections-new-restrictions-in-ireland-and-italy/

Germany, long seen as a success story at containing the spread of Covid-19, saw over 11,000 new infections yesterday which is a “record for the country since the outbreak of the pandemic”:

On a per-capita basis, this is close to what the U.S. is experiencing:

And the country is warning that the virus will spread in “an uncontrolled manner”:

Map of the distribution of new infections:

But it’s not just Germany. Ireland is getting ready for a second lockdown:

And Rome, Italy is imposing a curfew:

It’s like a repeat of March:

Canada, too, is seeing a spike in infections:

Wow. It’s almost as if every Dem saying that Europe did a better job than the U.S. was full of it.

