https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/go-lid-yourself-sleepy-joe-biden-sends-the-most-obama-tweet-ever-trashing-americans-for-not-living-up-to-the-american-idea/

This tweet sent by the Joe Biden account (because you know it wasn’t Joe, we’d be shocked if Joe knows what Twitter is) has to be THE most Obama tweet ever. Maybe even more Obama-esque than the tweets these same lackeys wrote for Obama himself.

Look at this nonsense:

He might as well have said, ‘You didn’t build that.’

Just call him Joe Obama.

Seriously.

C’mon man! Do we REALLY want another president who sees the Constitution as a barrier and blames America for all the wrongs in the world?

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He has no idea what they’re tweeting out in his name.

The only job Joe Biden ever created was one for Hunter.

Trump has accomplished more in four years than Joe has in 47 years.

Right? Canada seems much more Sleepy Joe’s speed.

***

