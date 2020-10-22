https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/522216-gop-advances-barretts-supreme-court-nomination-after-dems-boycott-committee

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on Thursday to advance Judge Amy Coney BarrettAmy Coney BarrettOn The Money: Power players play chess match on COVID-19 aid | Pelosi bullish, Trump tempers optimism | Analysis: Nearly 1M have run out of jobless benefits Overnight Energy: Barrett punts on climate, oil industry recusals | Ex-EPA official claims retaliation in lawsuit | Dems seek to uphold ruling ousting Pendley Amy Coney Barrett is beacon for new kind of feminism in America MORE’s Supreme Court nomination after Democrats boycotted the vote.

The panel voted 12-0 to send Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate, paving the way for President Trump Donald John TrumpJudge rules to not release Russia probe documents over Trump tweets Trump and advisers considering firing FBI director after election: WaPo Obama to campaign for Biden in Florida MORE’s nominee to be confirmed to the Supreme Court early next week. Every Republican on the panel supported her nomination and no Democratic senator voted.

Every GOP senator was present for the vote, meeting the committee’s rule that 12 members of the panel must be present to report a nomination to the full Senate.

But the committee also requires two members of the minority party to be present in order to conduct business. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamHillicon Valley: Threatening emails raise election concerns | Quibi folds after raising nearly B | Trump signs law making it a crime to hack voting systems Trump signs legislation making hacking voting systems a federal crime Jaime Harrison on Lindsey Graham postponing debate: ‘He’s on the verge of getting that one-way ticket back home’ MORE (R-S.C.), however, made it clear that he would move forward regardless of the committee’s rules.

“As you know, our Democratic colleagues informed the committee last night that they will not participate in the hearing. That was their choice. It will be my choice to vote the nominee out of committee. We’re not going to allow them to take over the committee,” Graham said on Thursday.

Instead of attending the hearing, Democrats put large posters around their seats of individuals they talked about during last week’s hearing who would be negatively affected if the Supreme Court, with Barrett confirmed to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats to boycott committee vote on Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination Mitt Romney did not vote for Trump in 2020 election The Senate should evoke RBG in its confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett MORE, strikes down the Affordable Care Act.

Democrats announced on Wednesday that they would boycott the hearing, calling it a “sham” process.

“Fearing a loss at the ballot box, Republicans are showing that they do not care about the rules or what the American people want, but are concerned only with raw political power,” Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTrump casts doubt on hopes for quick stimulus deal after aides expressed optimism Schumer says he had ‘serious talk’ with Feinstein, declines to comment on Judiciary role Democrats seem unlikely to move against Feinstein MORE (D-N.Y.) and Democratic members of the panel said in a joint statement.

“We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” they added.

Democrats are instead expected to hold two press conferences on Thursday on the Supreme Court fight. Democrats had been under pressure to step up their tactics in the fight over Barrett’s nomination, after activists warned that the tactics by the caucus during last week’s four-day hearing missed the mark.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) floated during an MSNBC interview on Wednesday night that Democrats could try to challenge the decision on the Senate floor, but as long as Republicans had 51 votes they could shoot down their objection.

GOP aides say Graham’s decision to move forward without Democrats present was in line with the Senate’s standing rules and had happened previously.

Barrett’s nomination is largely on a glide path because Supreme Court nominees only need a simple majority. She can lose up to three GOP senators and still be confirmed by letting Vice President Pence break a tie.

Thursday’s committee vote paves the way for Senate Republicans to confirm Barrett to the Supreme Court on Monday.

After that, Barrett’s nomination will still face up to an additional 30 hours of debate.

But McConnell vowed this week that Republicans would confirm Barrett on Monday.

