https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/polls-Trump-Luntz/2020/10/22/id/993382

GOP pollster Frank Luntz said if President Donald Trump wins Nov. 3 it might be the ”end of public polling” in politics.

In remarks on The Interview podcast, Luntz gave the wake-up call when asked about an election outcome that defies what appears to be poor polling for Trump.

”If polling gets it wrong again, then the industry, at least for politics, is done,” Luntz said, Mediaite reported.

”You can get it wrong once. And it was the exit polling they got wrong — and none of the networks want to acknowledge it,” Luntz said.

”I put out a tweet on Election Night of 2016 that said Hillary Clinton is going to be the next president. I was really blunt about it because exit polling had never been more than four percent off. And it was off in both 2000 and it was off in 2004. It was wrong.”

Luntz said polls got it right concerning the popular vote for Hillary Clinton — but were wrong on state-by-state numbers.

”But if they get it wrong a second time and Trump does win, I think it’s going to be very much the end of public polling in a political situation,” he said.

Luntz said the so-called ”shy Trump voter” is out there — but may not be in the kind of numbers the president needs.

”There are so few undecideds left and so few people that acknowledge they could switch who they support, that Trump would have to win 100 percent of them to get back in this race,” Luntz said.

”Now, I believe that there is a so-called shy Trump voter, just not nearly as much as the Trump people want to believe.”

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

