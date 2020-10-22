https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/gop-senators-ron-johnson-chuck-grassley-interview-hunter-associate-whistleblower-tony-bobulinski-friday/

Tony Bobulinski

Hunter Biden’s associate Tony Bobulinski is cooperating with senate investigators and provided documents related to his business dealings with the Biden crime family to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Bobulinski is also cooperating with the FBI and will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden (Joe’s brother) over to the bureau.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden over to the FBI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists

GOP Senators Ron Johnson (WI) and Chuck Grassley (IA) on Thursday announced they will convene an informal interview with Tony Bobulinski this Friday.

Johnson and Grassley also requested more information from Hunter Biden, James Biden (Joe’s slimy brother), James Gilliar (Tony Bobulinski’s business partner), and Rob Walker.

Rob Walker is the husband of Betsy Massey Walker, the long-time White House assistant of Jill Biden.

Sen. Ron Johnson says Tony Bobulinski is “willing to fully cooperate with our investigation” into the Bidens. Bobulinski has agreed to an informal interview w/ Homeland Security & Finance cmtes tmrw Trump is expected to bring Bobulinksi as a guest to tonight’s debate pic.twitter.com/hLagZuVeCB — Meredith Lee (@meredithllee) October 22, 2020

What we know so far about Tony Bobulinski, the CEO turned whistleblower:

Biden’s associate, Tony Bobulinski on Wednesday night released a devastating memo confirming Joe Biden was in on the Biden family’s corruption while he was VP.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski confirmed the Hunter Biden emails were authentic and said the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals.

“Hunter Biden called his dad “the Big Guy” or “my Chairman” and frequently referenced asking him for the sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said. “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen first hand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

“[The Johnson Report] made me realize the Bidens had gone behind my back and gotten paid millions of dollars by the Chinese, even though they told me they hadn’t and wouldn’t do that to their partners,” he said.

President Trump is also bringing Bobulinski to tonight’s debate as his special guest.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

