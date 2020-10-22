https://hannity.com/media-room/graham-feinstein-a-wonderful-progressive-person-she-hugged-me-look-whats-happening-to-her/

Senator Lindsey Graham defended progressive Senator Dianne Feinstein from a liberal backlash Thursday after she came under-fire simply for hugging the Judiciary Chairman at the conclusion of hearings.

“The committee did the right thing, Judge Barrett deserved a vote, up or down,” said Graham.

“Sen. Feinstein’s a wonderful person, a progressive Senator, who has been for decades supportive of the pro-choice cause. She dared hug me, and look what’s happening to her,” he added.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: “Sen. Feinstein’s a wonderful person, a progressive Senator, who has been for decades supportive of the pro-choice cause. She dared hug me, and look what’s happening to her.” pic.twitter.com/gOfV1YpOoR — The Hill (@thehill) October 22, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed-in this week on Dianne Feinstein’s growing backlash over her praise of Lindsey Graham’s Supreme Court hearings; saying he was forced to have a “serious talk” with the longtime lawmaker.

“I’ve had a long and serious talk with Senator Feinstein. That’s all I’m going to say about it right now,” Schumer told reporters.

Feinstein faced a growing backlash from Democrat-linked groups over her handling of the confirmation process.

It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) October 15, 2020

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee,” wrote Democrat-linked group ‘Demand Justice,’ adding “If Senate Democrats are going to get their act together on the courts going forward, they cannot be led by someone who treats Sunrise activists with contempt and the Republican theft of a Supreme Court seat with kid gloves.”

Dianne Feinstein must step down.https://t.co/vWp2w7BRr8 — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) October 15, 2020

“It’s time for Sen. Feinstein to step down from her leadership position on the Senate Judiciary Committee. If she won’t, her colleagues need to intervene,” the group said in a statement. “She has undercut Democrats’ position at every step of this process, from undermining calls for filibuster and Court reform straight through to thanking Republicans form the most egregious partisan power grab in the modern history of the Supreme Court.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

