https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/greatest-presidency-ever-far-left-debate-commission-ignores-president-trumps-numerous-accomplishments-final-debate-list/

Below is a list of President Donald J. Trump’s many accomplishments.

The President’s first term is arguably the best for any President in US history since Washington. And this is despite the fact that no President since Lincoln has faced the massive attacks from his adversaries that this President has faced.

The Economy

The DOW

TRENDING: Final Presidential Debate: President Trump vs. China Joe Biden at Belmont University in Nashville, TN — LIVE STREAM

After President Trump was elected the stock market skyrocketed. The markets are a gauge of the economy and include expectations of the future. On November 8th, 2016, the DOW stood at 18,332. Since that date the DOW has soared to historic heights.

Not only has the DOW skyrocketed since Donald Trump was elected President, the market’s rise was record breaking. Since the 2016 election, the DOW has closed at new record all-time highs more than 100 times! The markets have now reached 131 new all time closing highs since the 2016 election and 114 since President Trump’s inauguration.

President Trump’s first year in office (2017) saw the most all-time stock market closing highs (71). The most all-time highs in a year prior to 2017 was 69 in 1995.

President Trump’s third year in office (2019) saw the largest increase in the DOW in history (5,211 points). Prior to 2017, no year in the DOW’s more than 100-year history ever saw the DOW increase by more than 3,500 points, let alone 5,000.

Since President Trump was elected President the DOW tied the record for the most all-time closing highs in a row. In January of 1987 President Reagan saw the DOW increase to new all-time highs a record 12 days in a row. In February of 2017, President Trump matched Reagan’s record.

The DOW reached its fastest 500 point increase between major milestones under President Trump. In January of 2018 the DOW surpassed 26,000 and six days later the DOW surpassed 26,500. Since President Trump’s election win the DOW has seen the fastest 1,000; 2,000; 3,000; 4,000; 5,000; 6,000; 7,000, 8,000 and 9,000 point increases in DOW history. No similar records occurred during the Obama years.

Also, President Trump didn’t ride an Obama wave, the DOW under Obama went down in 2015 and stayed relatively flat until the 2016 election. The DOW is currently up 50% since the 2016 election.

All the major indices are way up under President Trump and many records have been set. The markets’ rise since President Trump’s election are historic. (The markets went down because of the coronavirus and today are back to near all time highs.)

Jobs

Job numbers through the end of December 2019 showed an increase of 7 million jobs since President Trump won the 2016 election and America then had an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent. The current unemployment rate of 7.9% is working its way back to all time lows. America just needs Democrat states to open up their economies.

After the same period under Obama, (2) million jobs were lost and unemployment skyrocketed to 9%!

For the first time in US history in January the US was recording more job openings than unemployed to fill them.

Only in America could a President achieve the lowest ever black and Hispanic unemployment, have black business startups skyrocket 400%, see wages go up for black workers, advocate for prison reform, pardon wrongfully convicted people of color, and still be called a racist — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 18, 2020

An Increase in Annual Income of $5,000 per Family

According to economist Stephen Moore –

The average family in the United States today has seen an increase in their annual income of $5,000 under President Donald J. Trump. Middle-class incomes, after adjusting for inflation, have surged by $5,003 since Donald Trump became president in January 2017. Median incomes of Americans are at an all-time high under President Trump.

Foreign Policy

President Trump vowed to destroy ISIS. Despite President Obama saying that ISIS will be around for a generation, these murderers and terrorists in the Middle East were decimated in a very short period of time. Both Syria and Iraq declared victory over ISIS due to President Trump’s resolve. Terrorist leaders of ISIS and Iran have been killed. The world is a safer place.



President Trump met with the Pope, leaders of 50 Muslim countries and Israeli and European leaders on his first trip abroad. He demanded that the Muslim leaders remove radicals from their countries.

The President refused sending Pakistan security assistance in the millions due to the Pakistani’s harboring terrorists. He stopped an Obama last minute $221 million transfer to Palestine and cut aid to Palestinians in half. He showed that the US is unwilling to work with Muslim entities that support radical Islam.

On President Trump’s successful trip to Asia in 2017 he bundled an estimated $300 billion in deals for the US. He met with Asian leaders and was the first US President and foreign leader to dine in China’s Forbidden City since the founding of modern China.

The President met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in 2018. It was the first meeting between a US President and a North Korean leader since the Korean War. Then this past summer President Trump was the first American President to enter North Korea.

The President is showing who is the greatest leader of the greatest country in the world. In spite of this, every time the President was working for Americans abroad, the Democrats were working to destroy him:

Every time President Trump is strengthening our country on the international stage, Democrats are trying to bring him down. There is only one word to describe their actions. ⇨ Sabotage. pic.twitter.com/N0uLR7Wgzv — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 17, 2020

US Policy

The President named and successfully put in place two new Supreme Court Justices and on Monday should have a third. He signed more than 90 executive actions in his first 100 days alone. The actions included –

* Dismantling Obama’s climate change initiatives.

* Travel bans for individuals from a select number of countries embroiled in terrorist atrocities.

* Enforcing regulatory reform.

* Protecting Law enforcement.

* Mandating for every new regulation to eliminate two.

* Defeating ISIS.

* Rebuilding the military.

* Building a border wall.

* Cutting funding for sanctuary cities.

* Approving Keystone and Dakota pipelines.

* Reducing regulations on manufacturers.

* Placing a hiring freeze on federal employees.

* Exiting the US from the TPP.

The list of POTUS 45’s successes goes on and on (See WhiteHouse.gov) –



The President removed the US from terrible US job killing trade deals. He replaced these deals with agreements that help the US and the American worker. He lowered taxes and removed barriers to oil and coal resulting in America becoming the world’s number one oil producer. He got the US out of terrible deals related to climate change and Iran. The list goes on and on….

Undoubtedly there is more to do.

The wall is not yet entirely in place and the Democrats are not helping. Their only accomplishment over these past three years is to impeach the President based on hearsay and no crimes being committed after conducting an inquisition in the basement of the US Capital.

The FBI and DOJ are headed by Obama leftovers who are involved in corrupt and criminal activities. A bogus investigation was created by these scoundrels and as a result public opinion of the FBI and DOJ is at all time lows. The Mueller investigation will go down as the most corrupt investigation in US history.

After the Mueller gang scandal collapsed, the Democrats immediately started impeachment talk using an alleged “whistleblower” from the CIA who was spying on the President in the White House. Another day, another Deep State Democrat scandal.

No president has come under attack like President Trump since Lincoln during the Civil War in the 1860’s. Both men were unjustly attacked by the Democrats of their era. The media is corrupt and the Fed has done all it can to stymie economic growth.

Thanks Jim. Would be great to just run our Country! https://t.co/8GcmgQaVYK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

President Trump charges forward in spite of liberal and Deep State harassment. His results have been down right miraculous.

Overall President Trump’s first three years in office were outstanding. He is attacked from all sides on a daily basis from evil people.

President @realDonaldTrump is a champion for religious freedom—and this week, the President announced new steps to protect the right to pray in public schools! https://t.co/zajVyqoSfC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 19, 2020

America is stronger and greater than ever before. The economy is growing and the world is safer. President Trump is doing all he can to bring God back into this great country and Make America Great Again!



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

