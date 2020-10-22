https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/vice-president-united-states-brothers-son-getting-rich-like-vacuum-cleaner-hah-hah-president-trump-thumps-biden-crime-family-video/

President Trump slammed the Biden Crime Family during the debate tonight — This was a direct hit!

President Trump exposed the Biden family for their multi-million dollar pay-for-play schemes.

President Trump, “His is vice president of the United State and he and his brother and his other brother and his son are getting rich like a vacuum cleaner.”

President Trump slammed the Biden Family — while the moderator continually interrupt him and joined with Joe Biden in a tag team.

