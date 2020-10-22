https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/he-knew-statement-from-hunter-biden-business-partner-tony-bobulinski-says-joe-biden-is-not-telling-the-truth/

The New York Post is out with another “BOMBSHELL” report on Hunter Biden, this time including a statement from his former business partner, U.S. Navy veteran Tony Bubulinski, who says Joe Biden is lying and that he did talk to his son about his business dealings:

BOMBSHELL! Hunter Biden ex-business partner speaks. Tony Bobulinski says “Big Guy” Joe Biden helped solicit $millions from communist China: “I’ve seen VP Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true”. https://t.co/gbTqEZMpFD — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) October 22, 2020

BAM:

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true….” https://t.co/BOKhG97VAV — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 22, 2020

But it gets worse:

Hunter Biden Biz Partner: “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.” https://t.co/BOKhG97VAV — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) October 22, 2020

And here’s the money quote from the entire statement:

To that pt, in perhaps the most devastating paragraph of his 689-word statement, Bobulinski writes that Hunter Biden also referred to his father as “my chairman and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing.” — Susan Crabtree Hennebury (@susancrabtree) October 22, 2020

Imagine if this were a Trump story and how much coverage it would get?

Trump was impeached based on weak rumors and conjecture. We have physical evidence, verified by people who received emails. If this were the Trump family… — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) October 22, 2020

But because it’s Biden, we expect crickets:

Is the real “October Surprise” that the pro-Biden press has been failing to vet Biden all year? https://t.co/7auNKXNpmB — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) October 22, 2020

This is a problem and at least a few journos are speaking up:

Why it matters that the entire mainstream press is non-reporting the Biden emails (or falsely labeling them disinformation): they’re likely to be charged soon with challenging a Biden administration. If they’re already lying on his behalf, it makes them politicians, not press. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) October 21, 2020

It also heightens distrust in the media as an institution, probably needlessly, as most voters aren’t moved by the Hunter story anyway — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) October 22, 2020

We do expect Hunter will come up tonight:

“Biden, who has stepped off the campaign trail in favor of debate prep, expects Trump to get intensely personal. The former vice president and his inner circle see the president’s approach chiefly as an effort to distract from the coronavirus” https://t.co/0zDqUkZ24d — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) October 22, 2020

Full statement here:

Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski – a business associate of Hunter Biden – obtained by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCVzQibflu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

