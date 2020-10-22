https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/must-made-lot-money-somewhere-president-trump-scores-blow-china-joe-hiding-basement-video/
President Trump scored the first direct hit tonight in the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee.
President Trump knocked China Joe for hiding in his basement for weeks.
President Trump also dropped this line, “He must have made a lot of money somewhere.”[embedded content]
Trump 2020!
— Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 23, 2020
TRUMP!! Doing great!!! Going great!! Steady as you go!!! GREAT JOB!!
— Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) October 23, 2020