https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/here-we-go-trump-hits-bidens-basement-strategy-hard-with-a-big-guy-twist/

The second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is off and running, and during the opening segment about COVID-19 it didn’t take long for the Democrat nominee’s basement strategy to get zinged:

“America can’t lock itself into a basement like Joe Biden.” -Trump — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 23, 2020

But that came with the twist of Trump touching on some more recent news involving Joe Biden’s son without getting specific:

“Joe can afford to lock himself in a basement. He’s made a lot of money someplace…” #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/K3aR20ABAJ — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 23, 2020

“He’s obviously made a lot of money some place” Trump says of Biden And so it begins… — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 23, 2020

TRUMP: “We can’t lock ourselves up in a basement like Joe does. He has the ability to lock himself up. I don’t know, he’s obviously made a lot of money someplace but he has this thing about living in a basement.” pic.twitter.com/Zr8nKXeXrB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 23, 2020

OOF.

“Joe Biden can lock himself up in a basement… he’s obviously made a lot of money from somewhere.” TRUMP. IS. LIT. 🔥🔥🔥 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) October 23, 2020

Trump also brought up information reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, along with a name allegedly used to describe the former VP:

President Trump: “You’re the big man, I think. They said you have to give 10% to the big man. Joe, what is that all about? It’s terrible.” #debates2020 pic.twitter.com/acIlCxqZFY — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 23, 2020

“10% to the big man. You’re the big man I think?” @realDonaldTrump to @JoeBiden YET moderator changes subject? That’s a question that needs answering. Seriously. — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) October 23, 2020

Trump calls Joe “the big man” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — I Yam What I Yam (@Nvr4Get91101) October 23, 2020

Trump is trying so hard to be “respectful” that instead of calling Biden “big guy” like the emails he said “Big Man” 😂😂 — JJJ (@Johnny_Joey) October 23, 2020

Team Biden probably won’t appreciate the amount of time the moderator allowed the discussion about Hunter Biden’s business dealings to continue.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

