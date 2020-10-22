https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/here-we-go-trump-hits-bidens-basement-strategy-hard-with-a-big-guy-twist/

The second presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden is off and running, and during the opening segment about COVID-19 it didn’t take long for the Democrat nominee’s basement strategy to get zinged:

But that came with the twist of Trump touching on some more recent news involving Joe Biden’s son without getting specific:

OOF.

Trump also brought up information reportedly found on Hunter Biden’s laptop computer, along with a name allegedly used to describe the former VP:

Team Biden probably won’t appreciate the amount of time the moderator allowed the discussion about Hunter Biden’s business dealings to continue.

