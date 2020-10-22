https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/heres-everything-you-need-to-know-about-joe-bidens-latest-scandals/

Former Vice President Joe Biden will take the debate stage for the final time tonight as new questions about his son’s overseas business ventures upend the Democratic nominee’s campaign less than two weeks before election day.

Last week, the New York Post began running a series of exposés expanding the public scope of Biden family corruption based on material from a laptop retrieved from a Delaware repair shop. The computer, suspected of belonging to Hunter Biden, was first found by former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who then turned its contents over to the authorities and the Post.

Days later, the diligent reporters at the Post began publishing its contents. They broke the internet with earthshattering revelations and not only blew back the curtain on the Biden family’s corruption but also exposed Big Tech and mass media pushing everything in their power to prevent the “October surprise” from undermining their preferred presidential candidate’s campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about the bombshells altering the dynamics of an already contentious race two weeks out.

Ukraine

Questions about the former vice president’s son’s overseas business activity had been present for years but attracted wider attention over last fall’s sham impeachment when Democrats went nuclear to protect their presidential frontrunner from close scrutiny. The Democratic witch trial ultimately backfired with Republicans emerging triumphantly from the partisan proceedings, during which important information emerged that pivoted the focus back on Biden.

In 2014, Hunter Biden was added to the board of Burisma, a notoriously corrupt Ukrainian energy firm that shelled out upwards of $50,000 a month to the vice president’s son despite his lack of any prior experience in the industry. At that time, Joe Biden was serving as the “public face” of White House policy towards Ukraine. Less than a year later, Joe Biden pressured for the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who had plans to investigate Hunter Biden and the firm showering the younger Biden in excess compensation.

Joe Biden went on to brag about the role he played in Shokin’s ousting during a 2018 event with the publication Foreign Affairs. Biden said he threatened to withhold $1 billion in loans to the Ukrainian government if they did not fire the prosecutor looking into Burisma.

“I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in’ — I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’” Biden recalled telling the Ukrainian president at the time. “Well son of a b-tch, he got fired.”

In September, Senate investigators released a long-anticipated report wrapping up a more than three-year investigation into the Biden family’s conflicts of interest while in the upper echelons of government. The Senate’s findings include an alleged $7 million bribe that Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky paid to Ukrainian officials to shut down an investigation of the firm following Hunter Biden’s hiring. The payment set off red flags in the State Department and the Justice Department, which referred it to the FBI.

U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, the State Department’s top official in Ukraine, had previously told lawmakers he learned of Hunter Biden’s lucrative board position around the same time and raised his discomfort over the conflict of interest with the vice president’s office. Kent reported he was dismissed by White House staff.

“I raised my concerns that I had heard that Hunter Biden was on the board of a company owned by somebody that the U.S. Government had spent money trying to get tens of millions of dollars back and that could create the perception of a conflict of interest,” Kent told House members during a private deposition last year. “The message that I recall hearing back was that the vice president’s son Beau was dying of cancer and that there was no further bandwidth to deal with family-related issues at that time… That was the end of that conversation.”

Since jumping into the presidential race last year, former Vice President Biden has vehemently denied ever discussing his son’s overseas business ventures with his son, “or with anyone else,” and even fat-shamed an Iowa voter pressing him on the issue during a December town hall.

Less than three weeks before the general election 10 months later, the New York Post dropped its first bombshell report on Oct. 14 revealing emails that contradict Joe Biden’s repeated denials of discussing his son’s business. The emails show that Hunter Biden introduced his vice president father to a Burisma senior adviser named Vadym Pozharski and the three had an in-person meeting.

“Thank you for inviting me to DC and giving me an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together,” Pozharskyi wrote in an email to Hunter.

Yet throughout the entire election, the former vice president maintained, “I don’t discuss business with my son.”

Hunter Biden’s business in Ukraine, however, only tells half the developing story of the Biden family’s apparent pay-to-play dealings.

China

Hunter Biden’s 2013 trip to China aboard Air Force Two with his vice president father has also long been an area of suspicion about Biden’s overseas business dealings.

It was in Beijing that Hunter Biden participated in a series of meetings with Chinese businessmen building a global private equity firm. What happened shortly after the trip raised more questions about the purpose of Hunter Biden’s presence on the government-sponsored trip, during which Shanghai authorities approved a Chinese business license for the firm known as BHR.

Hunter Biden served as one of BHR’s nine directors. A Wall Street Journal analysis shows the firm channeled at least $2.5 billion into automotive, energy, mining, and technology deals on behalf of its investors, prioritizing overseas projects. One of those projects included a joint acquisition of the Michigan motor company Henniges in 2015, marking “the biggest Chinese investment into U.S. automotive manufacturing assets to date.”

One of Hunter Biden’s Chinese business partners came to include Ye Jianming, the founder of CEFC China Energy Co. Ltd (CEFC), which went bankrupt earlier this year. Senate investigators revealed in their September report that Ye held “significant connections” to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and previous affiliations with the People’s Liberation Party. The Senate report also revealed that Ye engaged in financial transactions with Joe Biden’s brother, James Biden, expanding the Biden family’s web of conflicting interests.

According to Senate, Ye and his associate Gongwen Dong provided Hunter Biden, James Biden, and James’ wife Sara Biden a $100,000 shopping spree that included extravagant items ranging from airplane tickets to Apple products. The transaction was flagged as potential criminal activity.

Reporting from the New York Post last week offered greater insight into the details of Ye and Hunter Biden’s working relationship. A second round of emails published by the Post on Oct. 15 shows Ye was offering Hunter Biden $10 million a year for “introductions alone.” Fox News confirmed the authenticity of the Post’s emails highlighting the lucrative offer, adding that sources with intimate knowledge of the potential contract said Joe Biden was slated to be dealt 10 percent of the cut funneled through Hunter.

Big Media Attempt to Delegitimize Blockbuster Revelations

While any new minor detail in President Donald Trump’s many media-manufactured scandals would immediately make front-page news and spike to the top trending subjects across online platforms, fresh reporting on the Biden family’s corruption scandals have been banned by social media, ignored by legacy outlets, and dismissed as right-wing conspiracies. This is the same media that exhaustively amplified every minor detail in the never-ending Russia hoax accusing Trump of being a Kremlin agent with an unverified and later debunked “dossier” that turned out to be Democrat-funded opposition research infected by Russian disinformation.

The Post’s blockbuster reporting on Hunter Biden’s apparent emails was immediately subjected to online censorship from Facebook and Twitter weaponizing their monopoly power over the 21st-century public square to suppress compromising information on their favored presidential candidate.

Twitter blocked the URL linking to the Post’s stories entirely and locked one of the nation’s oldest papers out of its own account. The social media giant responded to the wave of criticism that ensued by claiming the Post’s story violated the company’s rules on hacked content, a standard apparently selectively applied to stories it doesn’t like. Here are 11 other hacks, leaks and hoaxes outlined by Federalist Executive Editor Joy Pullmann that Twitter and Facebook didn’t censor because they hurt Trump.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized for the company’s PR disaster. Twitter then proceeded to censor the Post’s second major story the very next day that exposed Hunter Biden’s lucrative Chinese deals. As of Wednesday evening, the Twitter account for the paper founded by Alexander Hamilton in 1801 remained suspended.

Facebook cited a similarly weak excuse to preemptively censor the New York Post’s reporting, claiming that before it could be shared, it first needed to face the company’s third-party fact-checkers in a decision announced by Facebook spokesperson and former Democratic staffer Andy Stone.

The Biden campaign hasn’t disputed the authenticity of the laptop’s emails.

Giuliani told the New York Times he gave the laptop information to the Post instead of another outlet because others “would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out.”

He was right of course. The New York Times, Washington Post, and CNN completely ignored the story for hours after it was published. ABC, CBS, and NBC combined dedicated less than 15 minutes to the stories over 51 total hours of news programming. Former Clinton White House Communications Director George Stephanopoulos refused to ask Joe Biden a single question about the Post’s bombshell revelations in last week’s prime time town hall.

When Biden did field a question about the scandals plaguing his campaign in the final days to the election, the former vice president became combative and attacked the press.

Over the weekend, reporters were back to tossing softball questions, such as asking the Democratic candidate what kind of ice cream he bought.

On Monday, Biden called a 72-hour lid, or temporary cessation of campaigning, to avoid taking any more questions.

When the mainstream media did cover the Biden scandals, it attempted to delegitimize the New York Post’s reporting as taking the bait of a Russian operation to interfere in the upcoming election, a play by Democrats desperate to derail the Senate investigation into Biden earlier this year.

“A tabloid got a trove of data on Hunter Biden from Rudy Giuliani. Now the FBI is probing a possible disinformation campaign,” headlined USA Today.

“Is the Trump Campaign Colluding with Russia Again?” titled an op-ed in The New York Times.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on CNN. Top intelligence officials quickly said that statement is false.

Claims that content found on Hunter Biden’s laptop stem from a Russian interference operation were promptly debunked by the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of National Intelligence, and the Department of State.

“Let me be clear,” DNI Director John Ratcliffe said on Monday during an appearance on Fox Business. “The intelligence community doesn’t believe that because there is no intelligence that supports that.”

Secret Service records released by Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin Tuesday night also corroborated travel details outlined in the emails reported by the New York Post.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that the Justice Department seized Hunter Biden’s laptop as part of a federal investigation into money laundering.

