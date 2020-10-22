https://www.dailywire.com/news/home-security-video-instagram-onlyfans-star-grabs-gun-fires-at-robbers

A popular Instagram model and OnlyFans star clad only in her panties and a T-shirt grabbed a pistol and fired at robbers who had broken into her home after they opened fire inside the home with their Uzis.

“My reaction was to get the gun and to defend. They could have killed me. They could have killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care.” Ansley Pacheco said she was shot at at least 6 times during a home invasion 10/4. @wsvn #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/SGNStPLK0S — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) October 20, 2020

Video shows Ansley Pacheco, who has a seven-year-old son, in the bedroom of her home in Hialeah, Florida on October 4, when robbers barged through her home’s front door and began shooting at her husband Daniel and his friends, who were gathered to watch a basketball game.

The robbers “began spraying her husband and his friends with bullets,” according to The Sun.

“While I was in the bathroom, I started to hear the commotion, I started hearing, ‘Get down, get down, give me everything you got,’ Pacheco told Local 10 News. “I went to the nightstand; I grabbed the gun and I opened the door. I saw one if the guys face to face with me. He told me to put my gun down. I just shook my head no, and then I said, ‘Don’t shoot me, my son is in here.’”

But the intruders ignored her and allegedly fired toward the bedroom, hitting a bedhead, closet door and TV screen.

Pacheco said later, “They shot at me about seven times, six, seven times. They could’ve killed me, and they could’ve killed my son. They were shooting right over his head. They didn’t care,” Pacheco told Inside Edition.

The burglars seized expensive jewelry and watches, then fled as Pacheco opened fire. Daniel ran to the bedroom, grabbed the gun from his wife and chased the burglars outside as they headed for their car.

“I ran to my wife, grabbed the gun, shot at them a couple of times, I think I hit the car,” Daniel stated to NBC 6.

“My worry was my husband and my son,” Ansley said. “Honestly, I wasn’t scared. It was just, my reaction was to get the gun and defend.”

“Pacheco, 26, is a model with a large social media presence—more than 160,000 followers on Instagram,” Inside Edition noted.

“The model is active on various social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Tik-Tok. Her steamy and sexy photoshoots have garnered her a 162k following on Instagram and 18.5k following on Twitter,” meaww.com reported, adding, “The social media personality also has an OnlyFans account that posts exclusive fan content for its dedicated subscribers.”

No one was injured in the incident.

According to Florida law, “Home-invasion robbery” means “any robbery that occurs when the offender enters a dwelling with the intent to commit a robbery, and does commit a robbery of the occupants therein. If in the course of committing the home-invasion robbery the person carries a firearm or other deadly weapon, the person commits a felony of the first degree, punishable by imprisonment for a term of years not exceeding life imprisonment. If in the course of committing the home-invasion robbery the person carries a weapon, the person commits a felony of the first degree.”

Video below:

