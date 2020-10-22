https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/hope-and-change-joe-biden-warns-that-were-headed-into-a-dark-winter/

Once again at Thursday night’s debate, Joe Biden laid every American coronavirus death at the feet of President Trump. However, his claim that Trump has no plan to deal with COVID-19 sort of fell flat following, well, Trump’s plan. Biden obviously isn’t the “hope” candidate that his former boss used to be, telling us that we’re all headed into a “dark winter.”

Vote for Joe! It will be a dark winter! No hope! #Debates2020 pic.twitter.com/2bKjkIbMpJ — Heather Champion ™️ (@winningatmylife) October 23, 2020

A dark winter….sounds ominous. Biden: BE AFRAID!!!!! — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) October 23, 2020

Joe Biden is such a dip. He’s promising a “Dark Winter.” This man does not instill hope or courage. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020

“We’re about to go into a dark winter.” Biden sure is the candidate of optimism. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 23, 2020

Trump offering optimism and solutions to Wuhan coronavirus. Biden says it’s going to be a “dark winter.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 23, 2020

I know it’s a reflection of their campaign theme, too, but Trump is very hopeful and optimistic about ability of Americans to conquer Coronavirus and Biden predicts a “dark winter” of discontent and horror. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 23, 2020

Interesting word choice by Biden, as he emphasizes “Dark Winter.”https://t.co/Ohzhp9IHPK pic.twitter.com/smMOjncucW — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 23, 2020

I found it curious that Joe Biden referred to “Dark Winter.” Operation Dark Winter is the code name for a senior-level bioterrorist attack simulation conducted in 2001. It was designed to carry out a mock version of a covert and widespread smallpox attack on the US. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020

Operation Dark Winter is also the basis of the storyline in Tom Clancy’s The Division. A political and military coup by the Deep State following the outbreak of a deadly pandemic that ravages the United States. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 23, 2020

He meant dark basement but got confused — L Wright (@lennywright) October 23, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

