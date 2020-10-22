https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-minnesota-senate-race-dead-heat-republican-jason-lewis-statistical-tie-far-left-blm-enthusiast-tina-smith/

Far left Democrat Tina Smith, a Black Lives Matter enthusiast, is in a dead heat with Republican Jason Lewis in the Minnesota Senate race.

This is great news!

WDIO reported:

In a new WDIO/Survey USA poll, incumbent Democratic Senator Tina Smith leads Republican challenger Jason Lewis by a 43-to-42 percent margin with 13 days until election day. TRENDING: UPDATE: Former Hunter Biden Associate in Fear for His Life – Bevan Cooney Moved to More Dangerous Facility After Leaking Emails to Conservative Journalists The statewide pre-election tracking poll of 673 registered Minnesota voters has a margin of error of plus or minus five percent. That places the race between Smith, who was elected to the seat in 2018 to fill the remainder of former Senator Al Franken’s term, and Lewis, a conservative radio talk show host, as a toss up.

This should scare the hell out of Democrats.

Black Lives Matter rioters and looters destroyed downtown Minneapolis this year.

Democrats continue to support this lawless, violent movement.

** You can donate to Jason Lewish here.

