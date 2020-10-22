https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/22/hunter-biden-associate-confirms-joe-biden-stood-to-rake-in-millions-from-chinese-business-leaders/

One of Hunter Biden’s business partners has come forward to corroborate the legitimacy of new reporting that shows former Vice President Joe Biden stood to rake in millions from Chinese businessmen through his son Hunter serving as the conduit.

In a statement emailed to The Federalist and other news organizations, Tony Bobulinsky, a former Biden partner, confirmed he was a recipient of an email published by the New York Post last week, dated May 13, 2017, showing Hunter Biden was offered a contract worth $3 million a year for “introductions alone.” The same email included an obscure note to setting aside 10 percent for “the big guy,” which Fox News reported was a reference for Joe Biden which has now been corroborated by Bobulinsky.

In a statement, former Navy Lt. Tony Bobulinski says Hunter Biden regularly sought Joe Biden’s approval of foreign business deals. Hunter “frequently referenced asking [Joe] for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski says. pic.twitter.com/Cg5DdRuxdC — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 22, 2020

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” wrote Bobulinsky, who was recruited to serve as the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings in partnership with the Chinese firm CEFC led by Ye Jianming by Hunter Biden.

Statement from Hunter Biden associate Lt. Tony Bobulinsky obtained by @FDRLST: “I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true.” pic.twitter.com/6Ms24AA8KX — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) October 22, 2020

A Senate report released last month revealed Ye and his associates held extensive ties with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Bobulinsky also confirmed earlier New York Post reporting that Joe Biden had been lying when the Democratic candidate repeatedly denied having discussed business with his son, “or with anyone else.” Joe Biden even went as far as to fat-shame an Iowa voter for pressing the former vice president on the apparent conflicts of interest during a December town hall.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” Bobulinsky wrote. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Bobulinsky continued, saying the Chinese were interested less in healthy financial returns on investment than they were “political or influence investment.”

Bobulinsky said he had been contacted by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday afternoon and intends to produce the requested documents “in the immediate future.”

The statement comes as Democrats, Big Tech and mass media attempt to dismiss and delegitimize the bombshell revelations based on content found on a laptop threatening to undermine the Biden campaign less than two weeks until election day.

While Biden allies have charged that the laptop recovered from a Delaware repair shop is Russian disinformation, theories of Russian election interference surrounding the computer have been debunked by the Department of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the FBI.

