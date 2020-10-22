https://thenationalpulse.com/exclusive/biden-emails-reveal-hunter-lobbying-joe/

An e-mail obtained by The National Pulse appears to confirm suspicions that Hunter Biden agreed to lobby his father, the Vice President of the United States, after being asked to “talk to the big guy.”

Not only did Hunter Biden say he would oblige, but he also noted he would be “killed” by White House/Vice Presidential staff if he went “around everyone and straight to [Joe Biden]” – apparently acknowledging the unethical nature of his upcoming action.

“The big guy” appears to be a common euphemism for Joe Biden, and appears in previous e-mails published by The New York Post and confirmed by Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski.

The latest news comes despite Joe Biden repeatedly insisting there is no basis “whatsoever” for claims that Hunter Biden profited from his family name.

READ:

Email obtained by The National Pulse.

Left wing news sites like Vox have repeatedly claimed that “By mutual agreement, Hunter avoided lobbying his father,” without evidence, and contrary to what the new e-mails reveal.

The e-mail, dated December 14th 2010, came from a lobbyist and senior partner at The Mathis Harple Group – which has worked for major pharmaceuticals industry groups, big tobacco corporations, and even major petroleum companies like Royal Dutch Shell.

Chuck Harple – a lobbyist and Senior Partner at the firm – e-mailed Hunter Biden about arranging a meeting with then Vice President Joe Biden, who he referred to as “the big guy.”

The e-mail begins:

“Hunter

I will tell you that the Building Trades are at the end of their rope with this administration. They, General President Mark Ayers and Secretary Treasurer Sean McGarvey were told two years ago that Nate Tamarin was the “labor guy.” Since then, those that haven [sic] chosen to circumvent Nate after “no action” did hear the wrath of Nate. Those that stood up to him – the Ibew, NEA, IAFF, etc…. Basically told nate to go f off – in a nice way.”

He continued:

“Personally, I was the Teamsters Political Director and under the Bush Presidency – I was able to call rove, Mehlman, Sara Taylor and Andy Card. Granted a lot didn’t get done – but at least we were heard.Whereas now, we have our team in – and Sean has sent an official letter asking for a meeting with Vice President Biden over a year ago, and the reasoning for not getting the meeting is absolutely ridiculous. So what is worse – having our guys in there and no access or having access (like with Bush) with terrible results. Furthermore, the National Building and Construction Trades Secretary Treasurer (who represents nearly 3.5 million members) THINKS that vice president Biden doesn’t want to meet with him and his President Mark Ayers.”

In other words, Harple was e-mailing the Vice President’s son for political access. And Hunter promised to oblige.

In a reply to Harple just over two hours later, Hunter Biden allegedly wrote:

“I’ll work on it – but is there any issue I should know about before I go around everyone and straight to him – if I ask he will do it – but if I am missing something legit then i will get killed by staff.

R. Hunter Biden

The bombshell comes as the national news media continues to ignore and pour scorn over the veracity of the Hunter Biden laptop and the e-mails contained within.

The National Pulse has confirmed the nature of the e-mails and the contents of the laptop.

Harple also told Hunter Biden in the original email:

“You should not be worried about getting “yelled” at by the Boss or his staff – they should be shitting their pants thinking that – because of miscommunications, the Building Trades think they are being dissed by the Vice President. Personally, the Bldg Trades are too honorable and stuck on protocol. If it were my union – I would have sandwiched the President, VP or their CoS and made sure they knew.

All that said, what works best – for you and I – is for you to call Sean first. Say you talked to me and that you want to get all the facts before you talk to the big guy. This will be good for both of us.

What do you think?”

The National Pulse will be breaking more stories related to the contents of Hunter Biden’s e-mails due to their importance as it pertains to the U.S. public’s understanding of what a Biden-run White House would look like.

Follow us on social media for more breaking news, and donate to us to help us break more stories.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

