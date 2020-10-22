https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/hunter-biden-emails-thrive-despite-online-blackout/

(NEW YORK POST) – The Post’s reporting on a trove of emails detailing Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings continues to thrive online, despite efforts from Twitter and Facebook to obscure the stories, data shows.

An initial exclusive story published Oct. 14 had garnered nearly 5 million views on The Post’s site as of Wednesday afternoon, with over 3.25 million unique visitors, according to Parse.ly, a tool publishers use to track web analytics for their content.

Some 37.7 percent of that traffic came from Facebook or Twitter, despite those platforms quickly moving to restrict access to the story, citing unspecified concerns about its veracity and the provenance of the information.

