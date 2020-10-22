https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/hunter-biden-is-partnered-with-the-chinese-state-blue-check-thread-on-biden-activities-in-china-looks-a-lot-like-a-smoking-gun/

Sometimes we come across a thread on Twitter that really doesn’t need much input from us … this thread from @BaldingsWorld is one of those threads.

This seems pretty significant, yes?

Take a look:

Entire investment partnership in Chinese state money from social security fund to China Development Bank.

$50 million.

Meaning Hunter was compromised?

Met regularly with Joe Biden.

Wow.

Very valid concerns about Biden linkages to China, indeed.

Could a Biden administration deal impartially with China?

Yes, that’s a rhetorical question.

