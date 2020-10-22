https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/hunter-biden-is-partnered-with-the-chinese-state-blue-check-thread-on-biden-activities-in-china-looks-a-lot-like-a-smoking-gun/

Sometimes we come across a thread on Twitter that really doesn’t need much input from us … this thread from @BaldingsWorld is one of those threads.

This seems pretty significant, yes?

I had really not wanted to do this but roughly 2 months ago I was handed a report about Biden activities in China the press has simply refused to cover. I want to strongly emphasize I did not write the report but I know who did. Key points are this: https://t.co/GAuXCTJumG — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

Take a look:

Hunter Biden is partnered with the Chinese state. Entire investment partnership is Chinese state money from social security fund to China Development Bank. It is actually a subsidiary of the Bank of China. This is not remotely anything less than a Chinese state funded play 2/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

Entire investment partnership in Chinese state money from social security fund to China Development Bank.

Though the entire size of the fund cannot be reconstructed, the Taiwanese cofounder who is now detained in China, reports it to be NOT $1-1.5 billion but $6.5 billion. This would make Hunters stake worth at a minimum at least $50 million if he was to sell it. 3/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

$50 million.

Disturbingly, everyone on the Chinese side are clearly linked with influence and intelligence organizations. China uses very innocuous sounding organization names to hide PLA, United Front, or Ministry of Foreign Affairs influence/intelligence operations. This report cannot 4/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

say Hunter was the target of such an operation or that China even targeted him. However, based upon the clear pattern of individuals and organizations surrounding him it is an entirely reasonable conclusion. 5/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

Meaning Hunter was compromised?

Finally, the believed Godfather in arranging everything is a gentleman named Yang Jiechi. He is currently the CCP Director of Foreign Affairs leading strategist for America, Politburo member one of the most powerful men in China, and Xi confidant. Why does this matter? 6/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

He met regularly with Joe Biden during his stint as Chinese ambassador the US when Biden chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Later he was Minister of Foreign Affairs when the investment partnership was made official in 2013. Importantly, the Taiwanese national 7/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

Met regularly with Joe Biden.

Listed MOFA institutions as the key clients in helping to arrange everything. Yang would clearly have known the importance of Hunter Biden and undoubtedly would have been informed of any dealings. Given that he is now the point person in China for dealing with the US this 8/n — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

Wow.

Raises major concerns about a Biden administration dealing impartially with an individual in this capacity. These are documented facts from Chinese corporate records like IPO prospectuses and media. They raise very valid concerns about Biden linkages to China. Done — GOP Gangsta Rap Coalition Chair Balding 大老板 (@BaldingsWorld) October 22, 2020

Very valid concerns about Biden linkages to China, indeed.

Could a Biden administration deal impartially with China?

Yes, that’s a rhetorical question.

***

