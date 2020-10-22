https://thenationalpulse.com/news/hunter-biden-with-accused-sexual-abuser/

The National Pulse has obtained a picture of Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden with alleged sexual abuser Terry Bean, who faces two felony counts of third degree sodomy and a misdemeanor sexual abuse charge.

The photo appears to be from a U.S. State Dinner held in 2014 for then-President of France, Francois Hollande. Hunter Biden was joined by his ex-wife Kathleen. The two split in 2017.

But it is Hunter’s other table-mate that may raise some eyebrows.

The son of Presidential candidate Joe Biden is pictured here with Terry Bean, a lifelong Democrat and a former member of the Democratic National Committee.

According to Bean’s sister’s website, Bean was sat next to Biden throughout the dinner. She recalled: “Beautiful food and good dinner table company, Hunter and Kathleen Biden, made for a memorable evening for all.”

State dinners are notoriously difficult events to get invitations to, and a spot at the Vice President’s son’s table is highly coveted and implies a close relationship.

Nine months after the picture was taken, Bean was arrested on multiple felony counts for alleged sexual abuse (sodomy) with a 15-year-old boy he had met on Grindr.

Bean – also listed as one of the founders of the LGBT advocacy group the ‘Human Rights Campaign’ – oversaw the organizations push to have gay marriage legalized in the United States.

Terry Bean, Hunter Biden, and Kathleen Biden

Just five months after the historic Supreme Court ruling, Bean was arrested on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse of a 15-year-old boy.

Bean and his accomplice allegedly met the boy on Grindr, took him to a motel, and “performed sexual acts” on the 15-year-old.

The case was dismissed a year later as the boy was at the time unwilling to testify. But Bean was rearrested in 2019 as an elaborate scheme emerged as to why the boy was unwilling to testify only a few years prior.

The scheme allegedly involved a $220,000 payment from Bean to the boy in exchange for his silence on the abuse. It also required that the boy “go on the run”.

The boy’s lawyer, who was involved in the $200,000 payment gave him a “burner” phone and cash, worked to hide him in a cabin in the mountains outside of Portland so he could avoid investigators.

Following his second arrest in late 2019, both local and national media have been broadly silent on the progress of his case, which appears to have stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hunter Biden’s attendance alongside Bean at the State Dinner appears to have been with Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden – as reflected by the full list of attendees.

Other noteworthy names high up the list included film producer J.J. Abrams, James Clapper, Stephen Colbert, Emmanuel Macron, Elon Musk, Nancy Pelosi, John Podesta, and CNN’s Jeff Zucker.

Kathleen Biden said in court that she wanted a divorce because of Hunter Biden’s “alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs and gifts for women with whom he had sexual relations”. Hunter Biden was a no-show at the courthouse and ‘hid out’ with his recently widowed then-lover sister-in-law, Hallie.

