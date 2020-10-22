https://www.dailywire.com/news/hunter-bidens-alleged-business-partner-turned-whistleblower-im-turning-everything-over-to-fbi-senate

Tony Bobulinski, a veteran of the U.S. Navy and alleged former business partner of Hunter Biden, held a press conference on Thursday night outlining his allegations against the Biden family. The press conference comes after a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden was reportedly subpoenaed by the FBI in connection with a money laundering investigation.

Good evening. My name is Tony Bobulinski. I served as a lieutenant in the United States Navy with high security clearance. My father and grandfather both served for decades in our country’s armed forces. Since leaving the Navy, I’ve been involved in various successful businesses both in this country and abroad. I’m making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family, Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese.

I have heard Joe Biden say that he’s never discussed business with hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden. I have also heard that Vice President Biden said on Tuesday that Senator Ron Johnson, the chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, should be ashamed for suggesting that Biden family sought to profit from their name.

Well, here are the facts I know, and everything I’m saying is corroborated by emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence, and the American people can judge for themselves. I brought, I guess, for record, three phones that spanned the years 2015 through 2018. These phones have never been held by anybody else besides myself. I was told this past Sunday by somebody who was also involved in this matter that if I went public this information it would bury all of us man, the Bidens included. I have no wish to bury anyone. I’ve never been political; the few contributions I’ve made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there.

In late 2015, I was approached by James Gilliar, whom I had known for many years, about joining him in a deal which he said would involve the Chinese state-owned enterprise CFC China Energy and what he called one of the most prominent families in the United States. I was informed first by Gilliar and then by Hunter Biden and by Rob Walker, who was working with the Bidens, that the Bidens wanted to form a new entity with CFC, which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the U.S. and around the world, and the entity would initially be capitalized with 10 million dollars, and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.

After months of discussion, I agreed to Gilliard and Hunter Biden’s request to become CEO of the entity to be called Sinohawk. Sino representing the Chinese side, hawk representing Hunter Biden’s brother Beau’s favorite animal. And between February and May 2017, we exchanged numerous emails, documents, and WhatsApp messages concerning Sinohawk and its potential business. On May 2, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden.

At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar at least at a high level. After that meeting, I had numerous communications with Hunter, Walker, Gilliar, and Jim Biden regarding the allocation of the equity ownership of Sinohawk. On May 13, 2017, I received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says, ’10 percent held by H for the big guy.’ In that email there’s no question that H stands for Hunter, ‘big guy’ for his father, Joe Biden, and ‘Jim’ for Jim Biden. In fact, Hunter often referred to his father as the ‘big guy’ or ‘my chairman’.

On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by Gilliar and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret. I also had a disagreement with Hunter about the funds CFC was contributing to Sinohawk. Hunter wanted 5 million of those funds to go to himself and his family, so he wanted the funds wired directly to an entity affiliated with him. I objected because that was contrary to our written agreements concerning Sinohawk. He said referring to the chairman, his father, that CFC was really investing in the Biden family, that he held the trump card, and that he was the one putting his family legacy on the line. He also said to me on May 17, 2017, that CFC wanted to be my partner, to be partner[ed] with the Bidens.

During these negotiations, I repeated to Hunter and others that Sinohawk could not be Hunter’s personal piggy bank and I demanded that proper corporate governance procedures be implemented for capital distributions. Hunter became very upset with me. CFC through July 2017 was assuring me the funds would be transferred to Sinohawk, but they were never sent to our company. Instead, I found out from Senator Johnson’s September report that the 5 million dollars was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.

Tomorrow I will be meeting with the Senate committee members concerning this matter, and I will be providing to the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said.