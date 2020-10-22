https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/hunter-bidens-former-business-partner-says-hell-turn-over-electronic-devices-and-records-to-the-fbi/

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump is bringing to Thursday night’s debate as his guest Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner-turned-whistleblower. There was word that Bobulinski would have something to say before the debate, and Fox News’ John Roberts says Bobulinski would be turning over electronic devices and records of his business dealings to the FBI.

This would be exciting news if we had any faith left in the FBI.

It’s getting good. Too bad the story’s not worth NPR’s listeners’ time.

