As Twitchy reported earlier, President Trump is bringing to Thursday night’s debate as his guest Tony Bobulinski, Hunter Biden’s former business partner-turned-whistleblower. There was word that Bobulinski would have something to say before the debate, and Fox News’ John Roberts says Bobulinski would be turning over electronic devices and records of his business dealings to the FBI.

BREAKING: Tony Bobulinski will announce that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden over to the FBI — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

This would be exciting news if we had any faith left in the FBI.

Something is hitting the fan — Dennis Polyblank (@dpoly1) October 22, 2020

I hope he keeps copies. — DLinOR (@dlachen) October 22, 2020

I hope he makes copies and documents the turn over on video — Jane Anderson (@Dorothyjanetoo) October 22, 2020

Make some copies of the hard disk please… — itsmine (@sarasbau) October 22, 2020

Hope he has a couple backups made! — bjb927 (@Banditcal27) October 22, 2020

Unless he made copies, he may as well throw them in the ocean. That’s what the FBI will do… — Warrior Poet 808 (@warriorpoet43) October 22, 2020

I hope that he gives a copy to @RudyGiuliani first. If he gives them to the FBI only, the records might ‘disappear’ and never be seen again. — Jim Neal (@jim_neal1) October 22, 2020

He should make copies first 😂 have a feeling they’ll be “lost” or “destroyed” — Franklin 🇺🇸 (@fellowmanofcult) October 22, 2020

Let’s suggest that everything is backed up in two separate secure locations which he alone controls. Just some good advice. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) October 22, 2020

Better make sure it is the right people within the FBI. — Every Day is a No Mask Day (@clivelyone75) October 22, 2020

No not the FBI!! Wait. I can’t think of who he could turn them over to that would be trustworthy. Sad. — Tyler D (@tyler_d34) October 22, 2020

We don’t trust the FBI. Give it to the American people. — Ajee Montes (@ajeemontes) October 22, 2020

God no! Give them to someone who will not bury them. How about the Inspector General. — Wayne Skelton (@wayneskelton) October 22, 2020

He should turn it over to a real law enforcement agency. — Jim Rose (@JimRoseAF) October 22, 2020

They’ll be right next to Hillary’s emails 😂 it’ll get buried like everything else — steven (@SinceEighty) October 22, 2020

I’m actually worried about that. The FBI may bury it — Eli I will not bow! 🇺🇲 (@DownLadder1) October 22, 2020

Better release everything to the public at the same time to save his own life🤔 — Maggie G. (@Maggiesz2016) October 22, 2020

Protect that man at ALL cost!!!! — FairAndBalanced (@G_Watt73) October 22, 2020

Just imagine how many more juicy morsels will drop next week! — Karina Austin (@mightyredmacaw) October 22, 2020

This is intense. — Michael Tardi (@MTARDI32) October 22, 2020

It’s getting good. Too bad the story’s not worth NPR’s listeners’ time.

