Gosh, Nancy, why wouldn’t you want to answer a simple little question about Joe Biden and the infamous Hunter laptop?

Something to hide?

Watch.

It’s fascinating watching Nancy Pelosi react to reporters who dare ask her real questions. Remember how she freaked out on Wolf Blitzer? She doesn’t have all day to answer about her party’s nominee’s possible corruption? Wow.

Now Nancy knows how Trump feels EVERY TIME he does a press conference. Except, of course, he answers their stupid questions more often than not and this question was FAR from stupid.

Her hair ain’t gonna blow itself out.

That would be much more up Nancy’s alley.

Totally.

Or her favorite color.

