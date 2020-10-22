https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/i-dont-have-all-day-nancy-pelosi-snaps-refuses-to-answer-question-when-journo-asks-about-biden-laptop-corruption-allegations-watch/

Gosh, Nancy, why wouldn’t you want to answer a simple little question about Joe Biden and the infamous Hunter laptop?

Something to hide?

Watch.

Nancy Pelosi refuses to answer questions on Hunter Biden: “I’m not answering your questions”https://t.co/yrZHo2CDRb pic.twitter.com/PIqgW3452E — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2020

It’s fascinating watching Nancy Pelosi react to reporters who dare ask her real questions. Remember how she freaked out on Wolf Blitzer? She doesn’t have all day to answer about her party’s nominee’s possible corruption? Wow.

Our @KerryPicket was the only reporter today to ask @speakerpelosi about the growing @JoeBiden laptop/corruption allegations. Pelosi refused to answer: “I’m not answering those questions. We’re talking about the coronavirus. I don’t have all day for questions.” — Susan Ferrechio (@susanferrechio) October 22, 2020

Now Nancy knows how Trump feels EVERY TIME he does a press conference. Except, of course, he answers their stupid questions more often than not and this question was FAR from stupid.

She has a cocktail hour to attend, don’t cha know…….. — AreJayTee (@rhonda_suzi) October 22, 2020

She needs to go to the salon — carny d 🎡 🇺🇸 🗽 🦅 (@dougalpollux) October 22, 2020

Her hair ain’t gonna blow itself out.

Maybe should’ve followed up w a hard-hitting ice cream question. — Dimitri Raitzin (@raitzin) October 22, 2020

That would be much more up Nancy’s alley.

The speaker of the house doesn’t have the time to answer questions about the presidential candidate who is involved in a major scandal with his son that was that involves enemies to the United States? Pelosi needs to be removed — fe (@fritters13) October 22, 2020

That’s not journalism. REAL Journalism is asking what flavor of ice cream Joe got. — Alvan (@AlvanDuckworth) October 22, 2020

Totally.

Or her favorite color.

