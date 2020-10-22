https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/i-dont-vote-with-my-feelings-jill-biden-tweets-that-empathy-is-on-the-ballot-this-november/

We know Joe Biden doesn’t do his own social media, but it’s very possible that wife Jill Biden, who seems very excited about the idea of becoming the next first lady, does her own tweeting. We’re not sure which intern could come up with something this sappy and insipid:

Empathy is on the ballot. — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) October 22, 2020

You know, it’s a shame that moderator Kristen Welker didn’t choose “empathy” as one of the debate topics in place of, you know, foreign policy.

You make me want to … pic.twitter.com/JAG6FnWmag — Mary Forbes 🇺🇸✝️ (@MaryForbes14) October 22, 2020

I don’t vote with my feelings. — i don’t speak to the manager (@KarenAMaese) October 22, 2020

FEELINGS are not on the ballot. We’ve had enough feelings on:

– pronouns

– riots / looting / reparations

– the hated patriarchy

– resenting capitalism

– disrespecting our flag

– white privilege allegations But, you go on about feelings, Jill. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) October 22, 2020

If I want empathy, I’ll call my mom. — Leslie McCutcheon (@ElleMcSee) October 22, 2020

I don’t want empathy. I WANT the Constitution followed and to be left the hell alone by the likes of the your husband and those pulling the strings — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) October 22, 2020

If you had any empathy, you wouldn’t have let your husband go through this humiliating campaign. And no one will vote for Joe because they have empathy for his mental condition. We’re voting #TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) October 22, 2020

No. No it is not. My wallet is on the ballot. https://t.co/UgbELLpVjv — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 22, 2020

China is on the ballot. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) October 22, 2020

So is influence peddling — Friendly Nationalist (@friendly1776) October 22, 2020

And an extensive retirement package from foreign countries — Aleks Taldykin (@Captaleks) October 22, 2020

Jobs, national security, securing the borders, law and order – just a few of the things that ARE on the ballot. Empathy is not. — Dr CornPopCulture (@LDreeniatnuom) October 22, 2020

He’s so empathetic his policies have led to mass incarceration of black americans. Some for the very drug of choice that Hunter Biden uses openly in public places. — Latinos for Liberty (@Latinos4Lib) October 22, 2020

Empathy will sue the Little Sisters of the Poor again if it is given a chance. — Nathan Jarrett (@NathanJarrett9) October 22, 2020

Sorry, fresh out. — Ghost Of Gus McCrae (@of_mccrae) October 22, 2020

Isn’t it though?! Who could feel anything but empathy for the Big Guy? — Redcloak the Unruly (@BrewingAle) October 22, 2020

I do empathize with you !! It has to suck to be the mother and wife of the duo that is responsible for turning the DC swamp into a cesspool!! — 💕🇺🇸ColleenForTrump🇺🇸💕 (@ColleenforTrump) October 22, 2020

is your newest grandchild well taken care of, financially & emotionally? https://t.co/dc9HJzr5zh — Gildan of The Hill People (@jetx86) October 22, 2020

Joe Biden literally doesn’t know how many grandchildren he has, but we know he’s never acknowledged his newest.

