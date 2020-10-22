https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/i-dont-vote-with-my-feelings-jill-biden-tweets-that-empathy-is-on-the-ballot-this-november/

We know Joe Biden doesn’t do his own social media, but it’s very possible that wife Jill Biden, who seems very excited about the idea of becoming the next first lady, does her own tweeting. We’re not sure which intern could come up with something this sappy and insipid:

You know, it’s a shame that moderator Kristen Welker didn’t choose “empathy” as one of the debate topics in place of, you know, foreign policy.

Joe Biden literally doesn’t know how many grandchildren he has, but we know he’s never acknowledged his newest.

