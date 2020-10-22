https://www.theblaze.com/news/joe-hunter-biden-presidential-debate-trump-emails

President Donald Trump is very likely to use the emails and text messages regarding Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings that have allegedly been exposed in reports from the New York Post to confront Joe Biden in the final debate. That became very evident on Thursday afternoon when there were reports that Trump’s special guest to Thursday’s presidential debate would be Tony Bobulinski, Hunter’s former business partner. The Biden campaign may have tipped off how the Democratic presidential candidate will counter the potentially damaging accusations at Thursday night’s debate.

Kate Bedingfield, deputy campaign manager and director of communications for the Biden campaign, provided some insight on how the former vice president may respond to criticisms from President Trump regarding Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings in Ukraine and China.

“If we see tonight from Donald Trump these attacks on Vice President Biden’s family, I think we need to be very, very clear that what he’s doing here is amplifying Russian misinformation,” Bedingfield told reporters during a pre-date press call.

Bedingfield added that the campaign expects Trump “to continue to bully,” and Biden is prepared for those attacks.

Top Democrats, such as House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), have already claimed, without evidence, that the allegations against Hunter Biden are Russian misinformation.

“Well, we know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin. That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about the vice president and his son,” Schiff claimed in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Murphy proclaimed, “Joe Biden — and all of us — SHOULD be furious that media outlets are spreading what is very likely Russian propaganda.” Murphy added that Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani “is effectively a Russian asset now.”

The Director of Intelligence John Ratcliffe dismissed the claims that the alleged emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop are Russian propaganda.

“Let me be clear, the intelligence community doesn’t believe that, because there’s no intelligence that supports that, and we have shared no intelligence with Chairman Schiff or any other member of Congress that Hunter Biden’s laptop is part of some Russian disinformation campaign — it’s simply not true,” Ratcliffe said.

Joe Biden dismissed the reported emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop that was allegedly left at a repair shop.

“This is the same garbage Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s henchman. It’s the last-ditch effort in this desperate campaign to smear me and my family,” Biden told WISN-TV. “Even the man who served with him on that committee, the former nominee for the Republican Party, said there’s no basis to this, and you know, and all and the vast majority [sic] of the intelligence people have come out and said there’s no basis at all.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

