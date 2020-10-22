http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/G4RB8ejcfIE/im-with-her.php
Washington Examiner reporter Susan Ferrechio had a throwdown with CNN’s Brian Stelter over the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s emails. The throwdown occurred on this episode of BBC’s Media Show. Ferrechio contrasted the media’s avoidance of the saga of Hunter Biden with its hot embrace of the Russia hoax foisted on the Trump campaign and presidency. It’s not possible to do justice to the disgrace of CNN, but the audio clip is gratifying. Stelter is stultifying. I’m with her.
Via Virginia Kruta/Daily Caller.
.@susanferrechio discusses the media’s treatment of the Steele dossier versus Hunter Biden’s emails
SF: “Now we have ethics? Ohh ok.”@BrianStelter: “Don’t you dare. Don’t you dare act like newsrooms didn’t have ethics in 2017 & 2018.” pic.twitter.com/UNyqHfXRpd
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 21, 2020