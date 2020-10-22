https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/investigative-journalist-leslie-stahl-tells-president-trump-the-hunter-biden-laptop-cant-be-verified/

No wonder he got pissed at 60 Minutes.

Here’s CBS’s Leslie Stahl — one of the nation’s top investigative journalists — telling President Trump the Hunter Biden laptop “can’t be verified”:

In Trump interview, CBS’s Leslie Stahl says flatly that the Hunter Biden laptop ‘can’t be verified.’ https://t.co/85Qze0rfdV — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 22, 2020

OF COURSE IT CAN BE VERIFIED!

So what if Ms. Stahl doesn’t want it to be true/verified?https://t.co/1VDQWt3nqn — Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) October 22, 2020

She’s just lying to viewers here:

That’s a lie. — Jake (@UCCowboy) October 22, 2020

Watch for yourself:

This exchange between Trump and Lesley Stahl is insane. She repeatedly insists the Biden laptops “can’t be verified” so reporters shouldn’t talk about it. Trump asks her why it can’t be verified. Her answer: “Because it can’t be verified.” pic.twitter.com/cf9hcSGnrm — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) October 22, 2020

Here’s a rough transcript of the exchange:

Trump presses @60Minutes to cover Hunter Biden: Stahl: “It can’t be verified.” Trump: “What can’t be verified?” Stahl: “The laptop” Trump: “Why do you say that? Even the family —” Stahl: “Because it can’t be verified.” — Tobias Hoonhout (@TJHoonhout) October 22, 2020

What a damn joke:

so did stahl prepare for any of the interview or was “it’s not verified” the only thing she scribbled on a napkin prior to cameras rolling? https://t.co/e4qqTKGOIm — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 22, 2020

wow if only there were an industry filled with people who are paid specifically to verify things. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 22, 2020

this stuff is annoying and embarrassing on its own, but it’s particularly galling after nearly four solid years of Red Scaring from the “WE CANT VERIFY IT” crowd. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) October 22, 2020

Exactly. THAT they had no problem with:

The Steele Dossier couldn’t be verified but it didn’t stop the media from running with the Russian collusion hoax for two years https://t.co/Bonctn4xCW — Ashe Short (@AsheSchow) October 22, 2020

Leslie Stahl right now:

Leslie Stahl, when the topic of what Joe Biden’s relatives do for a living comes up: pic.twitter.com/rz1KN7cuvT — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) October 22, 2020

They haven’t verified it yet because they have no interest in doing so, not that it “can’t” be verified:

Maybe THIS is what Trump disliked about the Lesley Stahl interview: “This is @60Minutes and we can’t put on things we can’t verify,” she said, after he complained that Hunter Biden and Obamagate aren’t getting enough media coverage. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 22, 2020

But, as for focusing on Hunter Biden with less than two weeks to go, even Trump loyalists like Mike Huckabee are suggesting that this isn’t the way to go:

Mike Huckabee on Trump’s “mistake”: “What the president has to do is forget about Hunter Biden….because the average person doesn’t understand it. It’s too complicated. And frankly, it doesn’t matter to them.” But it will come up in the debate https://t.co/1x9FlvJ0gD — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) October 22, 2020

Either way, this IS coming up at the debate tonight. Tune in!

***

