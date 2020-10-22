https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/10/22/investigative-journalist-leslie-stahl-tells-president-trump-the-hunter-biden-laptop-cant-be-verified/

No wonder he got pissed at 60 Minutes.

Here’s CBS’s Leslie Stahl — one of the nation’s top investigative journalists — telling President Trump the Hunter Biden laptop “can’t be verified”:

OF COURSE IT CAN BE VERIFIED!

She’s just lying to viewers here:

Watch for yourself:

Here’s a rough transcript of the exchange:

What a damn joke:

Exactly. THAT they had no problem with:

Leslie Stahl right now:

They haven’t verified it yet because they have no interest in doing so, not that it “can’t” be verified:

But, as for focusing on Hunter Biden with less than two weeks to go, even Trump loyalists like Mike Huckabee are suggesting that this isn’t the way to go:

Either way, this IS coming up at the debate tonight. Tune in!

***

