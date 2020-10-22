https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/22/it-will-bury-all-of-us-man-former-hunter-biden-partner-tony-bobulinski-drops-some-bombshells-before-debate/

We knew President Trump was doing some of his grade-A trolling Thursday by inviting as his guest to the presidential debate Tony Bobulinski, former Hunter Biden business associate and whistleblower. We didn’t know, though, how explosive this was going to be. This wasn’t just Bill Clinton’s accusers making him uncomfortable by being in the same room with him; Bobulinski gave a press conference that we’re going to let Mollie Hemingway summarize.

This presser is brilliant. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 22, 2020

Tony Bobulinski tells White House press pool it is false that ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ never discussed business with his son, Hunter. pic.twitter.com/hdEoI5OBtt — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) October 22, 2020

🚨 BOMBSHELL🚨 Veteran & business partner of Joe & Hunter Biden CONFIRMS ON THE RECORD WITH PHYSICAL EVIDENCE that Biden lied about Chinese business partnerships, took millions from the communists for himself & defrauded his company The FBI is now in possession of the evidence pic.twitter.com/HLM1Wj0fyG — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 22, 2020

Says he served as Lt. in USN with high security clearances. Since leaving, he’s been involved in international and domestic business. Says he wants to set the record straight on Joe, James, and Hunter Biden’s dealings with the China. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

“I have heard Joe Biden say he’s never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family including Joe Biden.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Says he also heard Biden say that Johnson should be ashamed for suggesting that the Biden family sought to profit from their name. Says he has chats, documents, etc. that says otherwise. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Says he was told that if he went public “it will bury all of us, man,” Biden’s included. Says his limited contributions are to Democrats and that he’s not political. Says he wants true facts out to protect his name and reputation. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Explains how Bidens got interested in CEFC and how it would be capitalized with $10M. Says he agreed to become CEO of SinoHawk — Sino to represent China and Hawk to represent Beau Biden’s favorite animal. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Says on the night before Joe Biden appeared at Milliken conference, he was interested to Joe Biden. At hour-long meeting, says they discussed Biden’s history, their family business plans with China “which he was plainly familiar with at a high level” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Says on May 13, 2017, he received an email that said Hunter would hold 10% for Joe Biden. That Hunter referred to his father as “the big guy” or “my chairman.” Said it was made clear to him to only mention Joe’s role in face-to-face meetings and not in writings. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Hunter wanted $5M of the funding to go directly from CEFC to him — Bobulowski didn’t think it a good idea and Hunter got upset. Ron Johnson’s report revealed that Hunter got the money straight from the Chinese and it was not sent to SinoHawk. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

He says that he’s turning it over to FBI and Johnson’s committee. Reporters ask nothing about the substance but instead who paid for him to be here. “I paid for myself.” — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

So to sum up, we have a former business partner of Joe and Hunter Biden saying on the record and on camera that Joe Biden has lied about his involvement in Chinese business partnerships and the media are telling us this is not a real news story. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

This presentation was absolutely rock solid and devastating — slapdasher (@slapdasher1) October 22, 2020

He is extremely credible so far. — LeAnn Wills (@leannwills1) October 22, 2020

And only Fox is carrying the presser. The MSM continues to work for Biden. — Bill Bufe (@WilliamBufe) October 22, 2020

Bomb just Dropped on live TV. — Hernando (@Nandoaloha1st) October 22, 2020

DAMN!!!!!! The entire freakin Biden family😳 — JOhio (@joe_vowell) October 22, 2020

Damn! As I tell my coworkers when I think something is coming down from corporate HQ. BRACE FOR IMPACT, Joe — ShackAttack (@ShackAttack59) October 22, 2020

Wow. This is the biggest corruption scandal I’ve ever seen, and the vast majority of “news” outlets aren’t even covering it. The bias is so blatant, they don’t even pretend to hide it anymore. — Brett Sutton (@Suttdaddy) October 22, 2020

Not surprised that the media responds with: “Who paid you to be here?” and “Did Rudy Giuliani bring you here?”. — RedHatters (@ARedHatter) October 22, 2020

Trump is going to #Bobulinski Biden tonight. Am I the first to say this? — GrilledTomatoes (@TomatoesGrilled) October 22, 2020

It’s done before the debate, a perfect Trump card. — PHusted (@Penwah) October 22, 2020

Bonus:

Chris Coons just dodged questioning about Bobolinski’s remarks by saying Joe Biden is a man of compassion. No, sorry try a better defense. — Jon Miller (@MillerStream) October 22, 2020

